Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2023 Route
Challenging one-day race gets WorldTour upgraded course
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2023 has been upgraded to the Women's WorldTour for the first time, with the 18th edition also offering a more challenging route on February 25, 2023.
This year's course is routed from Ghent to Ninove and is longer than previous editions at 132.2km.
The route boasts five cobblestone sections and eight climbs, with the penultimate ascents; Muur-Kappelmuur followed by Bosberg and then a ten-kilometre run-in to the finish line in Ninove.
The cobbles
- Lange Munte (27.8km)
- Holleweg (76km)
- Kerkgate (82.2km)
- Jagerij (84.8km)
- Haaghoek (95.5km)
The climbs
- Edelareberg (73.8km)
- Wollvenberg (78.6km)
- Molenberg (91km)
- Leberg (98.5km)
- Berendries (102.6km)
- Elverenberg-Vossenhol (105km)
- Muur-Kappelmuur (116.5km)
- Bosberg (120.4km)
