Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2026 route gets an adjusted finale, though the Muur and Bosberg remain

Climbs of Tenbosse and Parikeberg added in closing 40km for a toughened-up finale

NINOVE, BELGIUM - MARCH 01: Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Lidl-Trek competes climbing the Muur van Geraardsbergen while fans cheer during the 80th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 197km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on March 01, 2025 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
The Muur remains a decisive part of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Flanders Classics, organisers of the Belgian season opener Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, unveiled the route for the 2026 race on Wednesday, revealing a revamped run-in to the finish in Ninove.

The 2026 race will be held on Saturday, February 28, the first day of a back-to-back Opening Weekend with Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and the first race of the spring Classics.

Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) is the defending champion of the race, having won in a mass sprint finish last year. With two extra climbs in the 2026 route, it seems as though the race organisers want to avoid a repeat of the 2025 49-rider dash for the line in Ninove this February.

Hills and cobbled sectors of the 2026 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

  • Paddestraat, 41.8km
  • Haaghoek, 58.2km
  • Hill 1: Leberg, 61.2km
  • Hill 2: Eikenberg, 74.3km
  • Lange Munte, 112.9km
  • Haaghoek, 129.9km
  • Hill 3: Leberg, 132,9km
  • Hill 4: Eikenberg, 146.1km
  • Holleweg, 147.5km
  • Hill 5: Wolvenberg, 150.1km
  • Kerkgate, 153.8km
  • Jagerij, 156.7km
  • Hill 6: Molenberg, 162.6km
  • Haaghoek, 167.1km
  • Hill 7: Leberg, 170.1km
  • Hill 8: Berendries, 174.1km
  • Hill 9: Tenbosse, 181.6km
  • Hill 10: Parikeberg, 184.9km
  • Hill 11: Muur-Kapelmuur, 191.9km
  • Hill 12: Bosberg, 195.8km
