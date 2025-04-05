La Vuelta Femenina 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally La Vuelta Femenina 2024 Date May 4-10, 2025 Distance 748km Start location Barcelona End location Cotobello UCI class Women's WorldTour Last edition La Vuelta Femenina 2024 Last winner Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime)

Demi Vollering won the La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) The Vuelta Femenina podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 7: La Vuelta Femenina: Demi Vollering wins rain-soaked final mountain stage to secure overall success

Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) was un stoppable on the final mountain stage of the 2025 La Vuelta Femenina, winning alone with an attack and so extending her overall race lead.

She celebrated a second consecutive overall victory with her teammates and was joined on the podium by Marlen Reusser (Movistar), who finished second at 1:01. Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) slipped to third overall at 1:16.

Stage 6: Marianne Vos pips Mischa Bredewold to the line to win stage 6 in fast photo finish

The final flatter day of the race came down to a photo finish in an uphill sprint, with Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) claiming her second win of the race by pipping Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime). Visma had worked hard all day, with riders in the break then following attacks in the finale to set up Vos for the win.

Stage 5: Demi Vollering smashes first mountaintop finish to win, take overall lead atop Lagunas de Neila

Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) took charge of stage race, attacking 3km from the top of the finishing climb to the Lagunas de Neila and soloing to the line to win stage 5, taking the overall race lead in the process. Marlen Reusser powered to second place ahead of Anna van der Breggen in third on the decisive GC day.

Stage 4: Anna van der Breggen escapes on final descent for solo victory



Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) took the first victory of her comeback by winning stage 4 of La Vuelta Femenina. The former World Champion attacked on the descent from the Puerto de El Buste, 7km from the finish line, and held off the chasing group for a solo victory. Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) beat Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) to second place in the sprint of a group of 18 riders behind Van der Breggen. Red jersey Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) finished seventh and keeps the overall lead due to bonus seconds picked up at the intermediate sprint.

Stage 3: Femke Gerritse beats Marianne Vos to win stage 3 and take race lead

Echelons shattered the peloton en route to the bunch sprint finish in Huesca on stage 3 of La Vuelta Femenina. SD Worx-ProTime's Femke Gerritse powered to the stage win over Marianne Vos, moving into the race lead by 12 seconds.

Stage 2: Marianne Vos wins messy sprint on stage 2

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) was utterly dominant in the uphill sprint on stage 2, powering to the front before the last left-hand bend and then holding a big lead at the line. A crash from Cat Ferguson (Movistar) in the bend held up some of the field, and only Letizia Paternoster (Liv Alula-Jayco) and Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly) were left in contention, finishing second and third. Paternoster moved into the race lead with the time bonus.

Stage 1: Lidl-Trek storm to opening team time trial victory as Ellen van Dijk takes overall lead

Lidl-Trek repeated their 2024 success by winning the opening team time trial of La Vuelta Femenina. The team covered the 8.1km through the streets of Barcelona in 9:30 minutes, beating SD Worx-Protime and Liv-AlUla-Jayco by three seconds. Ellen van Dijk led the Lidl-Trek team across the finish line and will wear the red leader's jersey on stage 2.

La Vuelta Femenina 2025 route

The seven days of racing at the 2025 Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es will begin on the Mediterranean coast in Barcelona and process 748 kilometres to the west for a mountaintop finish in the Asturias. The GC will be set with a team time trial on the opening day, then combine three mountain stages with three rolling stages to determine a champion.

Read more about the 2025 Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es route.

La Vuelta Femenina 2025 start list

La Vuelta Femenina schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Start/Finish Start time Finish time Stage 1 Barcelona (TT), 8.1km Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Stage 2 Molins de Rei to Sant Boi de Llobregat, 99km Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Stage 3 Barbastro to Huesca, 132.4km Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Stage 4 Pedrola to Borja, 111.6km Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Stage 5 Golmayo to Lagunas de Neila, 120.4km Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Stage 6 Becerril de Campos to Baltanás, 126.7km Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Stage 7 La Robla to Alto de Cotobello, 152.6km Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3

La Vuelta Femenina teams