'If she's on Demi's wheel, she gets over the top and nothing changes on GC' – Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney loses yellow as complaint about Gery goes nowhere at Tour de France Femmes

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No penalty for FDJ rider after a frustrating day for Canyon-SRAM, but still all to play for on stage 9

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) after stage 8 of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a frustrating day for yellow jersey Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney on stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes, losing the race lead to Demi Vollering in Nice and seething at what she deemed an unsporting move from Vollering's teammate Célia Gery to block her on the decisive climb of the day.

Niewiadoma-Phinney confronted Gery at the finish line, saying "Why did you close me to the barriers?", then venting her annoyance to the TV cameras, and was still visibly frustrated as she cooled down after the stage.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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