Seven-day Vuelta Femenina 2025 culminates in Asturias atop Cotobello climb

Barcelona hosts opening team time trial with three flat stages and three mountain stages along northern east-to-west route

The 2025 Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es will cover 748 kilometres across seven days of racing on a northern trek of Spain from the Mediterranean to the Asturian mountains. It is also punctuated with the toughest finale in the history of the women's Spanish stage race when the general classification could be decided on the mountaintop Cotobello finish.

The overall route is one day and 119km shorter than last year's event, but the May 4-10 race packs a punch regardless with an opening team time trial for a third consecutive edition.

La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es 2025 route
Stage 1Sunday, May 4 - Barcelona to Barcelona (team time trial, 8km)
Stage 2Monday, May 5 - Molins de Rei to Sant Boi de Llobregat (99km)
Stage 3Tuesday, May 6 - Barbastro to Huesca (132km)
Stage 4Wednesday, May 7 - Pedrola to Borja (111km)
Stage 5Thursday, May 8 - Golmayo to Lagunas de Neila (120km)
Stage 6Friday, May 9 - Becerril de Campos to Baltanás (126km)
Stage 7Saturday, May 10 - La Robla to Cotobello. Asturias (152km)
