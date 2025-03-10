Seven-day Vuelta Femenina 2025 culminates in Asturias atop Cotobello climb

The 2025 Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es will cover 748 kilometres across seven days of racing on a northern trek of Spain from the Mediterranean to the Asturian mountains. It is also punctuated with the toughest finale in the history of the women's Spanish stage race when the general classification could be decided on the mountaintop Cotobello finish.

The overall route is one day and 119km shorter than last year's event, but the May 4-10 race packs a punch regardless with an opening team time trial for a third consecutive edition.

The historic buildings of ‘Tinglados’ in Barcelona's Moll de Llevant hosted the route presentation of La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es, two months before the Women's WorldTour stage race begins a few kilometres inland from the Port of Barcelona. Stage 1 is an all-out, flat 8km team time trial from Casa Milà to the turnaround point at Gardens of the Pedralbes Palace and back to the unusual building know as La Pedrera, or 'stone quarry'.

There are a total of three flat stages and three mountain stages once the GC is set on the opening day. Stage 2 is suitable for breakaway riders, as the 99km between Molins de Rei and Sant Boi de Llobregat begins with a category 2 climb to Alto de la Creu de L'Aragall. A rolling 132km stage 3 connects Barbastro to Huesca where the wind has a chance to create chaos before a fast finish.

Stage 4 from Peorola to Borja is a medium mountain stage of 111km with a pair of categorised climbs. Stage 5 delivers the first dose of high mountains, with the 120km path from Golmayo leading to the category 1 ascent of Lagunas de Neila, a climb made famous at the Vuelta a Burgos.

Stage 6 is a reprieve from climbing, but not the winds which could blow up the race and cause unattentive riders to miss key moves. The 126km relatively flat stage begins in Becerril de Campos and has a lumpy finish into Baltanás.

The longest stage of the week, and ever held by Vuelta Femenina, will be the final day of racing, with 152km and more than 2,500 metres of elevation gain. A modest uphill begins from La Robla in León and enters the valleys and peaks of Asturias with a trio of categorised climbs, the final a mountaintop finish to Cotobello.

The 2025 Vuelta Femenina stage profiles

Image 1 of 7 Stage 1 team time trial profile (Image credit: Unipublic) Stage 2 profile (Image credit: Unipublic) Stage 3 profile (Image credit: Unipublic) Stage 4 profile (Image credit: Unipublic) Stage 5 profile (Image credit: Unipublic) Stage 6 profile (Image credit: Unipublic) Stage 7 profile (Image credit: Unipublic)