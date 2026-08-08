'Today was just a new day' – Demi Vollering brushes aside Mont Ventoux disappointment to 'live the dream' back in Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey

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'To bring a yellow jersey to a French team, I think it's a beautiful story' says Dutchwoman after dropping Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney to win stage 8

Demi Vollering wearing the yellow jersey on the podium
A thrilled Demi Vollering is back in the Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey after stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following Friday's events on Mont Ventoux at the Tour de France Femmes, which saw Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney soar into the yellow jersey ahead of pre-race standout favourite Demi Vollering, it was inevitable that Vollering would launch an assault on the new race leader on the final weekend in Nice.

We didn't have to wait long for that to happen, as Vollering and her FDJ United-SUEZ teammates raced with full force up the final climb of stage 8, the Côte de la Ginestrière.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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