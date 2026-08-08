'I think it's more and more difficult to win' - Movistar look to defend Marlen Reusser's Tour de France Femmes podium spot in Nice

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Swiss racer falls to 1:12 behind new leader Demi Vollering, sheds 27 seconds to fourth-placed Elisa Longo Borghini

Marlen Reusser pictured finishing stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes
Marlen Reusser's Movistar team admitted that she may have waved goodbye to the yellow jersey for good on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the Tour de France Femmes' race up Mont Ventoux on Friday saw Marlen Reusser slip out of the race lead, then a far shorter climb the next day may well have put paid to her chances of taking the yellow jersey altogether.

It all went down on a climb unnoticed in the race roadbook – a 450-metre wall hidden away after the last climb of the day, the 4.4% gradients of the Côte de la Ginestière.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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