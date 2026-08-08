'Kasia knows deep in her heart that that kind of thing just happens' – Demi Vollering defends Célia Gery after complaints from Niewiadoma-Phinney

Demi Vollering and Celia Gery embrace after stage 8 of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes

Demi Vollering has defended her FDJ United-SUEZ teammate Célia Gery after her Tour de France Femmes rival Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney accused the French champion of a lack of 'fair play' following stage 8.

Niewiadoma-Phinney, who lost the yellow jersey to Vollering in a dramatic finale to Saturday's stage, confronted Gery at the finish, claiming she'd been 'blocked' against the barriers in the finale.

"I lost all respect," Niewiadoma-Phinney said, adding: "I feel like if they want to compete they should compete fair play."

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Vollering was asked about the matter in her stage winner and yellow jersey press conference, and she explained that she didn't see the incident, given she was up ahead and looking to accelerate – which she did to great effect.

"I don't know what happened, I didn't see anything. I just saw what was in front of me, and it was nothing, just black for eyes," Vollering said.

"Probably Célia had the same because she did a perfect lead-out for me. She gave her all."

Vollering went on to defend the character of Gery.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"She's such a strong and amazing teammate, and I'm sure that the moment she went off, she probably didn't see Kasia.

"I'm sure she didn't do it on purpose, and I think also Kasia knows deep in her heart that that kind of thing just happens sometimes in racing.

"It's the shit part of racing and also the tricky part of racing. So yeah, I mean, I cannot say too much about that."