'Kasia knows deep in her heart that that kind of thing just happens' – Demi Vollering defends Célia Gery after complaints from Niewiadoma-Phinney

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'I'm sure she didn't do it on purpose' says new yellow jersey

Vollering hugs Gery after the finish
Demi Vollering and Celia Gery embrace after stage 8 of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering has defended her FDJ United-SUEZ teammate Célia Gery after her Tour de France Femmes rival Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney accused the French champion of a lack of 'fair play' following stage 8.

Niewiadoma-Phinney, who lost the yellow jersey to Vollering in a dramatic finale to Saturday's stage, confronted Gery at the finish, claiming she'd been 'blocked' against the barriers in the finale.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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