'Kasia knows deep in her heart that that kind of thing just happens' – Demi Vollering defends Célia Gery after complaints from Niewiadoma-Phinney
'I'm sure she didn't do it on purpose' says new yellow jersey
Demi Vollering has defended her FDJ United-SUEZ teammate Célia Gery after her Tour de France Femmes rival Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney accused the French champion of a lack of 'fair play' following stage 8.
Niewiadoma-Phinney, who lost the yellow jersey to Vollering in a dramatic finale to Saturday's stage, confronted Gery at the finish, claiming she'd been 'blocked' against the barriers in the finale.
"I lost all respect," Niewiadoma-Phinney said, adding: "I feel like if they want to compete they should compete fair play."
Vollering was asked about the matter in her stage winner and yellow jersey press conference, and she explained that she didn't see the incident, given she was up ahead and looking to accelerate – which she did to great effect.
"I don't know what happened, I didn't see anything. I just saw what was in front of me, and it was nothing, just black for eyes," Vollering said.
"Probably Célia had the same because she did a perfect lead-out for me. She gave her all."
Vollering went on to defend the character of Gery.
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"She's such a strong and amazing teammate, and I'm sure that the moment she went off, she probably didn't see Kasia.
"I'm sure she didn't do it on purpose, and I think also Kasia knows deep in her heart that that kind of thing just happens sometimes in racing.
"It's the shit part of racing and also the tricky part of racing. So yeah, I mean, I cannot say too much about that."
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Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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