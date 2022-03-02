La Flèche Wallonne Feminine 2022
La Flèche Wallonne Fèminine 2022 Overview
Cavalli beats Van Vleuten to win Flèche Wallonne Féminine
La Fleche Wallonne Feminine - How it happened
Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) made her move in the final 100 metres on the climb to Huy to win the 2022 La Flèche Wallonne Féminine. She rocketed around Movistar's Annemiek van Vleuten to seal her second consecutive Ardennes Classics victory in 10 days at Amstel Gold Race.
Demi Vollering and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (both Team SD Worx) finished third and fourth, with Margarita Victoria García (UAE Team ADQ) in fifth place.
With two kilometres to go in the 133.4km race, Van Vleuten made her move on the steepest part of the final ascent of the Mur de Huy, which features gradients reaching up to 19 per cent. But Cavalli battled her way back and outsprinted the Dutchwoman to take the win.
The Italian winner now focuses on Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège and a victory there would make her the only woman after Anna van der Breggen to do the rare Ardennes treble.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:38:37
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|3
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
|0:00:10
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) SD Worx
|0:00:17
|5
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team ADQ
|0:00:21
