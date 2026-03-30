La Flèche Wallonne Femmes past winners

Race-histories
By published

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes champions from 1998 to 2025

Puck Pieterse with both arms raised in a W after winning the 2025 Fleche Wallonne
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) wins La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2025 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
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La Flèche Wallonne Feminine past winners

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck

2024

Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM

2023

Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx

2022

Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Suez Futuroscope

2021

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx

2020

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans

2019

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans

2018

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans

2017

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans

2016

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

2015

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

2014

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

2013

Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team

2012

Evenlyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-Lululemon

2011

Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit

2010

Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team

2009

Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank - LTO

2008

Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank

2007

Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank

2006

Nicole Cooke (GBr) Univega Pro Cycling Team

2005

Nicole Cooke (GBr) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan

2004

Sonia Huguet (Fra) French National Team

2003

Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi

2002

Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edil Savino

2001

Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edil Savino

2000

Genevieve Jeanson (Can)

1999

Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) The Greenery - Hawk - VW

1998

Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Mimosa

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