La Flèche Wallonne Femmes past winners
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes champions from 1998 to 2025
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Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck
2024
Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
2023
Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
2022
Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Suez Futuroscope
2021
Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx
2020
Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2019
Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2018
Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2017
Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2016
Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
2015
Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
2014
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
2013
Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
2012
Evenlyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-Lululemon
2011
Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2010
Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
2009
Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank - LTO
2008
Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2007
Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2006
Nicole Cooke (GBr) Univega Pro Cycling Team
2005
Nicole Cooke (GBr) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
2004
Sonia Huguet (Fra) French National Team
2003
Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi
2002
Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edil Savino
2001
Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edil Savino
2000
Genevieve Jeanson (Can)
1999
Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) The Greenery - Hawk - VW
1998
Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Mimosa
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