La Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2022 route

Race organisers ASO announced a revised 133.4km course for the women’s peloton at La Flèche Wallonne Feminine in 2022. The women's peloton will climb Mur de Huy three times during the mid-week event that forms part of the Ardennes Classics on April 20.

For the 25th edition of La Flèche Wallonne Féminine, the climbing begins at Côte de Cherave (65.5km) followed by the first passage over the Mur de Huy (71.1km).

The peloton will then twice tackle the trio of climbs; Côte d’Ereffe, Côte de Cherave, and the Mur de Huy.

