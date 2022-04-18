La Flèche Wallonne Feminine past winners
By Cyclingnews published
La Flèche Wallonne Feminine champions from 1998 to 2021
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2021
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx
|2020
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2019
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2018
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2017
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2016
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2015
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2014
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2013
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|2012
|Evenlyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-Lululemon
|2011
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2010
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2009
|Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank - LTO
|2008
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
|2007
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
|2006
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Univega Pro Cycling Team
|2005
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
|2004
|Sonia Huguet (Fra) French National Team
|2003
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi
|2002
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edil Savino
|2001
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edil Savino
|2000
|Genevieve Jeanson (Can)
|1999
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) The Greenery - Hawk - VW
|1998
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Mimosa
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
La Flèche Wallonne Feminine past winnersLa Flèche Wallonne Feminine champions from 1998 to 2021
-
Van der Breggen's secret to winning La Flèche Wallonne Féminine - Preview'The Mur de Huy asks for self knowledge' says seven-time champion
-
No more heartbreak for Bouchard after first pro win in Tour of the Alps'The goal in cycling is always to win. Now, fortunately, I have won too' says Frenchman
-
Bilbao shows early ambitions at Tour of the AlpsBahrain Victorious leader misses out on the stage win but takes important bonus seconds