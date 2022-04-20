Cavalli beats Van Vleuten to win Flèche Wallonne Féminine

Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) won La Flèche Wallonne Féminine by outsprinting Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) after a thrilling climb up the Mur de Huy.

A strong breakaway had been caught on the penultimate climb, the Côte de Cherave, where several attacks fragmented the peloton. Only 16 riders entered the Mur de Huy together, and Van Vleuten made her move with 350 metres to go on one of the steepest parts of the climb. Cavalli was the only one who could get back onto Van Vleuten's wheel and waited patiently, starting her sprint on the final 100 metres and passing the Dutchwoman with 75 metres to go to win. Demi Vollering and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (both Team SD Worx) finished third and fourth, with Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) fifth.

“After Amstel and Roubaix, I can’t believe I had these legs today,” said Cavalli. “It isn’t easy to beat Annemiek, everybody knows how strong she is, and to be able to attack her in the last 100 metres and win is a great emotion. We worked a lot and it’s a deserved victory.”

Reliving the final climb, Cavalli underlined how important it is not to attack too early – with her teammate Brodie Chapman videobombing the interview to congratulate.

“The Mur de Huy is so steep, and in the first part you have to be patient. It’s just 900 metres, but it’s more than four minutes of effort. I stayed in the wheel of Annemiek and waited until the last metres because I knew it flattens out a bit, and if you arrive there after a big effort, you can make the difference,” Cavalli said.

“It is a big satisfaction for me, but also for my team. We were always together in the race, they protected me in the open and windy areas, and they rode to catch the breakaway that we missed. A big thanks not just to the riders, but also the staff, they work a lot, put together the lightest bike possible, it was a perfect team job,” the 24-year-old finished.

