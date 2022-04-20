Live coverage
La Flèche Wallonne Féminine - Live Coverage
By Amy Jones published
Who will be crowned the next Queen of the Mur de Huy?
Other riders to look out for include Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), who has never won this race, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM), who has podiumed twice at La Flèche Wallonne but never won, and Marta Cavalli of FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope who showed off her climbing form at the Amstel Gold race a few weeks ago.
There are plenty of favourites waiting in the wings to take over van der Breggen's legacy. Not least her former teammate, Demi Vollering, who will have the added benefit of the seven-time winner directing the race for SD Worx.
The previous seven editions of the race were won back-to-back by Anna van der Breggen. With the Dutchwoman retiring at the end of 2021, however, the race is guaranteed to have a new champion by the end of today.
This is a long-running race by women's cycling's standards - having been established in 1998. Past winners include Nicole Cooke, Marianne Vos, Emma Pooley and Pauline Ferrand Prevot.
It's an early start for the riders today with the race rolling out for the neutral start at 08:35
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of La Flèche Wallonne Féminine.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
La Flèche Wallonne Féminine - Live CoverageWho will be crowned the next Queen of the Mur de Huy?
-
Conci pleads to UCI to help out-of-work Gazprom ridersRussian team suspension leaves riders wanting answers
-
Bilbao hails Bahrain Victorious' teamwork at Tour of the Alps'I love it when we show that cycling is a real team sport' says stage 2 winner
-
Groupama-FDJ take on Bahrain Victorious, DSM and Ineos at Tour of the AlpsValter, Storer and 18-year-old Martinez impress on mountain stage
-
Pearl Izumi Pro bib shorts reviewThe star of the show is a brand-new chamois design
-
Sivakov shows he's back to his best with Tour of the Alps attackIneos Grenadiers rider building for Giro d’Italia after two years of Grand Tour pain and suffering
-
Alaphilippe takes aim at fourth La Flèche Wallonne title – PreviewAfter a lost cobbled Classics season, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl look for redemption in the Ardennes
-
New Trek Domane: Here's what we know so farA simplified design that appears more aero and race-ready than ever before
-
Tour of the Alps: Pello Bilbao wins stage 2Spaniard moves into race lead