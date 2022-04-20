Live coverage

La Flèche Wallonne Féminine - Live Coverage

Who will be crowned the next Queen of the Mur de Huy?

La Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2022

Van der Breggen's secret to winning La Flèche Wallonne Féminine - Preview

10 riders to watch at La Flèche Wallonne

La Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2022 - Start List

Other riders to look out for include Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), who has never won this race, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM), who has podiumed twice at La Flèche Wallonne but never won, and Marta Cavalli of FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope who showed off her climbing form at the Amstel Gold race a few weeks ago.  

There are plenty of favourites waiting in the wings to take over van der Breggen's legacy. Not least her former teammate, Demi Vollering, who will have the added benefit of the seven-time winner directing the race for SD Worx. 

The previous seven editions of the race were won back-to-back by Anna van der Breggen. With the Dutchwoman retiring at the end of 2021, however, the race is guaranteed to have a new champion by the end of today.

This is a long-running race by women's cycling's standards - having been established in 1998. Past winners include Nicole Cooke, Marianne Vos, Emma Pooley and Pauline Ferrand Prevot. 

It's an early start for the riders today with the race rolling out for the neutral start at 08:35

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of La Flèche Wallonne Féminine.

