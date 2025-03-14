Swipe to scroll horizontally La Flèche Wallonne overview Date April 23, 2025 Start location Ciney Finish location Huy Distance 205.2km Category WorldTour Previous edition 2024 La Flèche Wallonne Previous winner Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel-PremierTech

Stevie Williams (Israel-PremierTech) surged up Mur de Huy to win the 2024 Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)

La Flèche Wallonne route

Image 1 of 1 Profile of the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: A.S.O.)

The men's La Flèche Wallonne 2025 route will start in Ciney and feature 11 climbs, before the finish, 205.2km later atop the iconic Mur de Huy.

The traditional battles up the Mur de Huy will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first finish at the top of the climb, in La Flèche Wallonne 1985.

Start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

La Flèche Wallonne teams

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkea-B&B Hotels

Bahrain Victorious

Cofidis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

EF Education - EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

INEOS Grenadiers

Intermarché - Wanty

Lidl-Trek

Movistar Team

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

Soudal Quick-Step

Team Jayco AlUla

Team Picnic PostNL

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

UAE Team Emirates

XDS Astana Team

Lotto

Uno-X Mobility

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

Team Flanders - Baloise

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

Wagner Bazin WB