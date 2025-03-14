La Flèche Wallonne 2025

La Flèche Wallonne overview

Date

April 23, 2025

Start location

Ciney

Finish location

Huy

Distance

205.2km

Category

WorldTour

Previous edition

2024 La Flèche Wallonne

Previous winner

Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel-PremierTech

Britain&#039;s Stephen Williams of Israel-Premier Tech rides during the men&#039;s race of the &#039;La Fleche Wallonne&#039;, one day cycling race (Waalse Pijl - Walloon Arrow), 199 km from Charleroi to Huy on April 17, 2024. (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT

Stevie Williams (Israel-PremierTech) surged up Mur de Huy to win the 2024 Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)

La Flèche Wallonne route

Profile of the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne
Profile of the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne(Image credit: A.S.O.)

The men's La Flèche Wallonne 2025 route will start in Ciney and feature 11 climbs, before the finish, 205.2km later atop the iconic Mur de Huy.

The traditional battles up the Mur de Huy will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first finish at the top of the climb, in La Flèche Wallonne 1985.

Start list

La Flèche Wallonne teams

  • Alpecin-Deceuninck
  • Arkea-B&B Hotels
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Cofidis
  • Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
  • EF Education - EasyPost
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • INEOS Grenadiers
  • Intermarché - Wanty
  • Lidl-Trek
  • Movistar Team
  • Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
  • Soudal Quick-Step
  • Team Jayco AlUla
  • Team Picnic PostNL
  • Team Visma | Lease a Bike
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • XDS Astana Team
  • Lotto
  • Uno-X Mobility
  • Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
  • Team Flanders - Baloise
  • Tudor Pro Cycling Team
  • Wagner Bazin WB
Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

