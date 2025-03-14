La Flèche Wallonne 2025
Date
April 23, 2025
Start location
Ciney
Finish location
Huy
Distance
205.2km
Category
WorldTour
Previous edition
Previous winner
Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel-PremierTech
La Flèche Wallonne route
The men's La Flèche Wallonne 2025 route will start in Ciney and feature 11 climbs, before the finish, 205.2km later atop the iconic Mur de Huy.
The traditional battles up the Mur de Huy will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first finish at the top of the climb, in La Flèche Wallonne 1985.
Start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
La Flèche Wallonne teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
- EF Education - EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- INEOS Grenadiers
- Intermarché - Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team Jayco AlUla
- Team Picnic PostNL
- Team Visma | Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- XDS Astana Team
- Lotto
- Uno-X Mobility
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Team Flanders - Baloise
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
- Wagner Bazin WB
