Etoile de Bessèges - Tour du Gard 2022
The Etoile de Bessèges returns as one of the first European stage race of the 2022 season. Five days of racing begin on Wednesday February 2 with 21 teams, nine of them WorldTour teams, and includes all the French Continental teams.
Absent from the lineup will be Lotto Soudal, who won the overall title in 2021 with Tim Wellens. Michal Kwiatkowski, who was second overall last year, will be back with his Ineos Grenadiers that also brings Filippo Ganna, the winner of last year's time time trial on the final day. Other WorldTour teams feature Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën), Alberto Bettiol and Magnus Cort (EF Education - EasyPost), Tony Gallopin and Mads Petersen (Trek-Segafredo), and Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates)
First held as a three-day race beginning in 1971, the Etoile de Bessèges moved to five days in 1974. This year it covers 610 kilometres and concludes with the 10.6km time trial in Alés.
Etoile de Bessèges - Tour du Gard teams
- AG2R Citroën
- Cofidis
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intérmarche-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team Emirates
- Alpecin-Fenix
- B&B Hotels p/b KTM
- Bardiani CSF Faizanè
- Bingoal Pouwels Sauces WB
- Equipo Kern Pharma
- GO Sport-Roubaix Lille Metropole
- Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
- St Michel-Auber 93
- Team Arkéa-Samsic
- Team TotalEnergies
- Team U Nantes Atlantic
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
