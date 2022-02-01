Etoile de Bessèges past winners
By Cyclingnews published
Champions from 1971 to 2021
|Year
|Rider name (country) team
|2021
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2020
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2019
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|2018
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1017
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Énergie
|2016
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) I AM Cycling
|2015
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2014
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|2013
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|2012
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2011
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2010
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2009
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Boygyues Telecom
|2008
|Iouri Trofimov (Rus) Bouygues Telecom
|2007
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Cofidis
|2006
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Chocolade Jacques Vlaanderen
|2005
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) La Française des Jeux
|2004
|Laurent Brochard (Fra) Ag2r-Prevoyance
|2003
|Fabio Baldato (Ita) Alessio
|2002
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Adecco
|2001
|Nico Eeckhout (Bel)
|2000
|Jo Planckaert (Bel)
|1999
|Daniel Lefevre (Fra)
|1998
|Jo Planckaert (Bel)
|1997
|Patrice Halgand (Fra)
|1996
|Jan Svorada (Cze)
|1995
|Sergej Outschakov (Ukr)
|1994
|Jean-Paul Van Poppel (Ned)
|1993
|Armand De las Cuevas (Fra)
|1992
|Beat Zberg (Swi)
|1991
|Jan Wijnands (Ned)
|1990
|Frans Maassen (Ned)
|1989
|Etienne De Wilde (Bel)
|1988
|Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
|1987
|Ronan Pensec (Fra)
|1986
|Niki Ruttimann (Swi)
|1985
|Guy Nulens (Bel)
|1984
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1983
|Bert Oosterbosch (Ned)
|1982
|Cees Priem (Ned)
|1981
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1980
|Franky De Gent (Bel)
|1979
|Jacques Michaud (Fra)
|1978
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
|1977
|Willy Planckaert (Bel)
|1976
|Maurice Le Guilloux (Fra)
|1975
|Patrick Beon (Fra)
|1974
|Jacques Esclassan (Fra)
|1973
|Robert Mintkiewicz (Fra)
|1972
|Jean-Luc Molineris (Fra)
|1971
|Jean-Luc Molineris (Fra)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Etoile de Bessèges past winnersChampions from 1971 to 2021
-
World Anti-Doping Agency to investigate Tizanidine drug discovered at Tour de France'We are entitled to ask certain questions' says WADA scientific director Olivier Rabin
-
Grasshopper Series: Lamperti and Courtney take opening wins in CaliforniaUS pro road champion best in three-rider sprint on road bike at Low Gap adventure event
-
New S-Works shoes spotted: Are these the long-awaited S-Works 8?Unreleased shoes worn by Daniel Oss and Cian Uijtdebroeks at Saudi Tour