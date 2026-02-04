After cars got on the race course and chaos descended on last year's Étoile de Bessèges, with several leading teams pulling out, the organisers of the small French race have strengthened security efforts for 2026, albeit with a hit to the start list quality.

The 2.1 race in southern France had a warning sign on stage 2 in 2025 when a driver entered the course and caused Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to crash after reversing away from the peloton.

But when a second motor vehicle impinged on the riders a day later, racing was neutralised. At the restart, seven of the WorldTour teams had pulled out due to safety concerns, with only the French top division sides staying on.

"We received a huge number of messages of support, but I didn't want to go back," explained Claudine Fangille to L'Equipe, whose father, Roland Fangille, created the event back in 1971.

"Before Dad passed away, he had already told me that it was becoming increasingly difficult, that we might have to stop. His words kept going through my head; I didn't want to go back into that mess. But the association's board wanted to continue, so I went along with it."

In 2026, they've made significant changes to try and prevent similar incidents, with the roads closing 20 minutes instead of 10 before the peloton passes, the gendarmerie motorcycles solely being assigned to the peloton bubble and ten civilian motorcycles taking on the job of announcing hazards.

Well-aware of the dangers pro riders face daily, former Arkéa-Samsic rider Romain Leroux is now the race's security director and had feared for the race's future. He said, "It would have hurt me to stop there; we would have thought about it all our lives. But we had things to change. Couldn't we have avoided this? We took measures in that direction, we thought about a different way of working."

With the new security measure in place, it may keep things afloat, but there has been a cost, both financially and to the quality of start list, with only 16 teams taking the start in Bellegarde on Wednesday – down from 21 – and only four WorldTour teams instead of last year's 10 being present.

Without the big names such as Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and last year's winner Kévin Vauquelin (Ineos Grenadiers) returning, Fangille didn't fret and described it as the race "going back to our roots."

Leroux admitted that they'd "got used to the bigger teams" coming, but after the chaos of last season, Fangille had considered not inviting back those who had pulled out. Her mind was changed, though, noting how teams such as Lidl-Trek and Decathlon CMA CGM had long been participants in Étoile de Bessèges.

"The first teams invited were those who went all the way last year," she said. "Afterwards, I sent invitations to the others. But if a team like Lidl, for example, had accepted, I wouldn’t have said no because they’ve been there for years. Whereas Soudal and Bora only came last year, and they’re the ones who thrashed us."

With the race continuing into 2026, several French natives from the world of cycling were delighted, such as Groupama-FDJ team boss Marc Madiot: "I have a lot of admiration for the Fangille family. These are the true cycling people." And Pinarello-Q36.5 DS, Laurent Pichon, who highlighted the importance of smaller races: "Happy to be here, at a French race that's still going strong. If the organizers aren't there, there are no races, no teams, no riders, there's nothing."

The 56th edition of Étoile de Bessèges kicks off on Wednesday, February 4, with a flat stage in Bellegarde, before the GC is decided on stage 5 with a 10km uphill time trial from Alès to L’Hermitage.