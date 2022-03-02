Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2022
Elisa Balsamo wins crash-marred Classic Brugge-De Panne Women
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women - How it unfolded
World Champion Elisa Balsamo took her third win of the season at the 2022 Classic Brugge-De Panne, stepping up to take the reins for Trek-Segafredo in the reduced bunch sprint after a late crash split the peloton.
Balsamo, who hadn't expected to be vying for victory until teammate Chloe Hosking was held up by the crash in the final kilometres, found her own way to the front of the pack and launched the sprint with less than 200 metres to go.
The 24-year-old, fresh from a win at Trofeo Alfredo Binda, held off Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) to take victory in the 162.8 km race at the Veurnestraat in De Panne.
That meant the Italian also stretched out her lead on the the Women’s WorldTour ranking with her nearest rival, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), finishing ninth after closing down a late attack so her teammate Lonneke Uneken, who finished fourth, could contest the sprint.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:52:11
|2
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM Women
|3
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|4
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) SD Worx
|5
|Maria Martins (Por) Le Col Wahoo
|6
|Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Movistar Team Women
|7
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|8
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|9
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
|0:00:03
|10
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2022 - News and features
- Top riders react as crashes wreak havoc at Classic Brugge-De Panne Women
- Wiebes sprints with broken spoke to second place at Brugge-De Panne
- Raising the game: €40,000 purse for sprinter-friendly Brugge-De Panne Women
- 2022 Women's WorldTour: The definitive guide
- Cyclingnews announces live coverage of the women's Spring Classics
- How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne – Spring Classics live streaming
Classic Brugge-De Panne 2022 - The Route
Brugge-De Panne begins at the Markt in Bruges and travells westward along the North Sea toward De Panne.
The route passes through Zedelgem, Aartrijke, Eernegem, Koekelare, Moere, Zevekote-Gistel, St-Pieters-Kapelle, Mannenekensvere, Ramskapelle, Veurne, Oostduinkerke, and Koksijde before reaching the De Panne circuits. The first 100km of the race will be completely exposed to crosswinds and potential rain, that threaten echelons and splits in the peloton along the coast of the North Sea.
The peloton will tackle two 45.1km circuits in De Panne that offers few flashpoints for attackers but the perfect backdrop for a bunch sprint.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Teams
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
- Team SD Worx
- Trek - Segafredo
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Human Powered Health
- Liv Racing Xstra
- Movistar Team
- Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
- Team BikeExchange - Jayco
- Team DSM
- UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Valcar - Travel & Service
- Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
- IBCT
- Le Col - Wahoo
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
- AG Insurance - NXTG Team
- Plantur-Pura
- Team Coop - Hitec Products
What happened in 2021?
In the 2021 edition of the Classic Brugge-De Panne Grace Brown defied the sprinters, and perhaps even surprised herself a little by winning from a late attack to take her first Women's WorldTour victory.
The Australian rider held off the closing bunch, with Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) sprinting to second place seven seconds back and Jolien D'Hoore (SD Worx) rounding out the podium.
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.