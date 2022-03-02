Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2022

Brugge-De Panne Women 2022

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) wins Brugge-De Panne Women 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Elisa Balsamo wins crash-marred Classic Brugge-De Panne Women

World Champion Elisa Balsamo took her third win of the season at the 2022 Classic Brugge-De Panne, stepping up to take the reins for Trek-Segafredo in the reduced bunch sprint after a late crash split the peloton.

Balsamo, who hadn't expected to be vying for victory until teammate Chloe Hosking was held up by the crash in the final kilometres, found her own way to the front of the pack and launched the sprint with less than 200 metres to go.

The 24-year-old, fresh from a win at Trofeo Alfredo Binda, held off Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) to take victory in the 162.8 km race at the Veurnestraat in De Panne.

That meant the Italian also stretched out her lead on the the Women’s WorldTour ranking with her nearest rival, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), finishing ninth after closing down a late attack so her teammate Lonneke Uneken, who finished fourth, could contest the sprint.

Results - Top 10
1Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 3:52:11
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM Women
3Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
4Lonneke Uneken (Ned) SD Worx
5Maria Martins (Por) Le Col Wahoo
6Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Movistar Team Women
7Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
8Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
9Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx 0:00:03
10 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2022 - News and features

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2022 - The Route

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2022 - map

(Image credit: Classic Brugge-De Panne)

Brugge-De Panne begins at the Markt in Bruges and travells westward along the North Sea toward De Panne.

The route passes through Zedelgem, Aartrijke, Eernegem, Koekelare, Moere, Zevekote-Gistel, St-Pieters-Kapelle, Mannenekensvere, Ramskapelle, Veurne, Oostduinkerke, and Koksijde before reaching the De Panne circuits. The first 100km of the race will be completely exposed to crosswinds and potential rain, that threaten echelons and splits in the peloton along the coast of the North Sea.

The peloton will tackle two 45.1km circuits in De Panne that offers few flashpoints for attackers but the perfect backdrop for a bunch sprint.

Teams

  • FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
  • Team SD Worx
  • Trek - Segafredo
  • Canyon-SRAM Racing
  • Human Powered Health
  • Liv Racing Xstra
  • Movistar Team
  • Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
  • Team BikeExchange - Jayco
  • Team DSM
  • UAE Team ADQ
  • Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
  • Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
  • Parkhotel Valkenburg
  • Valcar - Travel & Service
  • Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
  • IBCT
  • Le Col - Wahoo
  • Lotto Soudal Ladies
  • Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
  • AG Insurance - NXTG Team
  • Plantur-Pura
  • Team Coop - Hitec Products

What happened in 2021?

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 Arrival Grace Brown of Australia and Team BikeExchange Celebration during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Grace Brown won Classic Brugge De Panne in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

In the 2021 edition of the Classic Brugge-De Panne Grace Brown defied the sprinters, and perhaps even surprised herself a little by winning from a late attack to take her first Women's WorldTour victory.

The Australian rider held off the closing bunch, with Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) sprinting to second place seven seconds back and Jolien D'Hoore (SD Worx) rounding out the podium.

