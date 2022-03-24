Elisa Balsamo wins crash-marred Classic Brugge-De Panne Women

World Champion dominates the final sprint ahead of Lorena Wiebes and Marta Bastianelli

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo celduring the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 24 Lily Williams of United States Henrietta Christie of New Zealand Mieke Krger of Germany Makayla Macpherson of United States Marit Raaijmakers of Netherlands Evy Kuijpers of Netherlandsa and Team Human Powered Health during the team presentation prior to the 5th Exterioo Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2022 a 1628km one day race from Brugge to De Panne Exteriooclassic UCIWWT on March 24 2022 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Human Powered Health at the team presentation before start of Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 24 Elisa Balsamo of Italy Shirin Van Anrooij of Netherlands Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark Lauretta Hanson of Australia Chloe Hosking of Australia Letizia Paternoster of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the team presentation prior to the 5th Exterioo Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2022 a 1628km one day race from Brugge to De Panne Exteriooclassic UCIWWT on March 24 2022 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

A bird's eye view of the team presentation with Trek-Segafredo in Brugge (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 24 LR Alice Sharpe of Ireland and Team Ibct Gaia Masetti of Italy and Team Nxtg By Experza and Kirstie Van Haaften of Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg compete in the breakaway during the 5th Exterioo Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2022 a 1628km one day race from Brugge to De Panne Exteriooclassic UCIWWT on March 24 2022 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(L-R) Alice Sharpe ofTeam Ibct, Gaia Masetti of Team Nxtg By Experza and Kirstie Van Haaften of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg compete in the early breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 24 LR Antonia Grndahl of Finland and Team Ibct Nicole Steigenga of Netherlands and Team Coop Hitec Products April Tacey of United Kingdom and Team Le Col Wahoo and Hannah Ludwig of Germany and UnoX Women Cycling Team compete in the breakaway during the 5th Exterioo Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2022 a 1628km one day race from Brugge to De Panne Exteriooclassic UCIWWT on March 24 2022 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Breakaway included (L-R) Antonia Gröndahl of Team Ibct, Nicole Steigenga of Team Coop – Hitec Products, April Tacey of Team Le Col Wahoo and Hannah Ludwig of Uno-X Women Cycling Team compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 24 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 5th Exterioo Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2022 a 1628km one day race from Brugge to De Panne Exteriooclassic UCIWWT on March 24 2022 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Women's Classic Brugge-De Panne rolls for 162.8km from Brugge to De Panne (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 24 A general view of the peloton competing during the 5th Exterioo Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2022 a 1628km one day race from Brugge to De Panne Exteriooclassic UCIWWT on March 24 2022 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton during 162.8km one-day race (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 24 Georgia Williams of New Zealand and Team BikeExchange Jayco competes during the 5th Exterioo Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2022 a 1628km one day race from Brugge to De Panne Exteriooclassic UCIWWT on March 24 2022 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Georgia Williams of Team BikeExchange - Jayco (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 24 Megan Jastrab of United States and Team DSM competes during the 5th Exterioo Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2022 a 1628km one day race from Brugge to De Panne Exteriooclassic UCIWWT on March 24 2022 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

American Megan Jastrab of Team DSM (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 24 Chloe Hosking of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo competes during the 5th Exterioo Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2022 a 1628km one day race from Brugge to De Panne Exteriooclassic UCIWWT on March 24 2022 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Australian Chloe Hosking of Team Trek - Segafredo (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 24 LR Georgia Williams of New Zealand and Team BikeExchange Jayco Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez of Spain and Movistar Team Christine Majerus of Luxembourg and Team SD Worx and Maud Rijnbeek of Netherlands and Team Nxtg By Experza lead the peloton during the 5th Exterioo Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2022 a 1628km one day race from Brugge to De Panne Exteriooclassic UCIWWT on March 24 2022 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Clear weather for the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Lukas Knöfler

