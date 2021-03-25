Trending

Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge-De Panne Women

BikeExchange rider holds off sprinter's group with Norsgaard second and D'hoore third

Image 1 of 41

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 Arrival Grace Brown of Australia and Team BikeExchange Celebration during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) wins solo at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 41

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 Grace Brown of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne Breakaway OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Grace Brown solo at Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 41

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2021

Elizabeth Bennett in an early solo breakaway at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 41

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2021

Plantur Pura at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 41

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2021

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 41

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2021

British champion Alice Barnes at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 41

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2021

Trek-Segafredo at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 41

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2021

Alice Barnes at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 41

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2021

Christine Majerus at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 41

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2021

The women's peloton racing at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 41

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2021

Teniel Campbell ahead of Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 41

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2021

Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 41

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2021

The peloton racing at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 41

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2021

Jolien D'hoore, Sanne Cant, Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado at Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 41

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2021

The peloton rolling out of Brugge (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 41

Brugge-De Panne

Jessica Allen (Team BikeExchange) crashes at Brugge-De Panne 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 41

Brugge-De Panne

Jessica Allen (Team BikeExchange) crashes at Brugge-De Panne 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 41

Brugge-De Panne

Amalie Dideriksen at Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 41

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 Teniel Campbell of Trinidad Arianna Fidanza of Italy and Team BikeExchange during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Arianna Fidanza and Teniel Campbell at Brugge De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 41

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 Roxane Fournier of France and Team SD Worx during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Roxane Fournier (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 41

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 The peloton during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne Landscape OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The women's peloton at Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 41

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 The peloton during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne Landscape OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 41

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 Ruth Winder of United States and Team Trek Segafredo Christine Majerus of Luxembourg and Team SD Worx The peloton during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Christine Majerus leads the peloton along the final local circuits in De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 41

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado of Netherlands and Plantur Pura Cycling Team during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Plantur Pura) at Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 41

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 Natalie Van Gogh of Netherlands and Team Bingoal Casino Chevalmeire during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Natalie Van Gogh (Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire) at Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 41

Brugge-De Panne

Christine Majerus (SD Worx) calmly stops to change a flat tire (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 41

Brugge-De Panne

Christine Majerus calmly lays her bike down to take a spare bike after a flat (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 41

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 Grace Brown of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne Breakaway OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) wins solo at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 41

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 Grace Brown of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne Breakaway OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) wins solo at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 41

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 Grace Brown of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne Breakaway OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) wins solo at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 41

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 Arrival Jolien Dhoore of Belgium and Team SD Worx Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Movistar Team during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Emma Norsgaard second and Jolien D'hoore third at Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 41

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 Arrival Grace Brown of Australia and Team BikeExchange Celebration during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) wins solo at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 41

Brugge-De Panne

Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge De-Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 41

Brugge-De Panne

Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge De-Panne, celebrates with BikeExchange teammate Teniel Campbell (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 41

Brugge-De Panne

Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge De-Panne, celebrates with BikeExchange teammate Teniel Campbell (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 41

Brugge-De Panne

Sarah Roy and Grace Brown after Brugge De-Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 41

Brugge-De Panne

Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge De-Panne, Emma Norsgaard second and Jolien'Dhoore third (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 41

Brugge-De Panne

Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge De-Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 41

Brugge-De Panne

Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge De-Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 41

Brugge-De Panne

Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge De-Panne and celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 41

Brugge-De Panne

Emma Norsgaard second at Brugge De-Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) has won the women's Classic Brugge-De Panne. The Australian attacked out of a 12-rider lead group that formed in a crosswind section and held off the chase of favourite sprinters on the last ten kilometres to the finish.

A few seconds later, Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) won the sprint for second place against Jolien D'hoore (Team SD Worx) in third.

"I'm in shock a little bit because on paper this isn't really a race that suits me; very flat and often for the sprinters," Brown said. "I new my only chance was to do an attack and I can't believe that I pulled it off. It's incredible ... my first WorldTour win, as well.

“It was part of our team plan to be there in the echelons. I knew that there would be action there and I was in the move when it split. As soon as we had a group of 13 after the crosswinds, I was outnumbered by other teams, and there were a lot of sprinters in the group, so I knew that I would have to attack at some point. I knew that there was a little technical section, that would be a good point for me to try a bit earlier than the last kilometres. I went there, and it worked.”

More to come ...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange
2Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
5Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
9Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
10Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team

