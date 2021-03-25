Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge-De Panne Women

Image 1 of 41 Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) wins solo at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 41 Grace Brown solo at Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 41 Elizabeth Bennett in an early solo breakaway at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 41 Plantur Pura at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 41 Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 41 British champion Alice Barnes at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 41 Trek-Segafredo at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 41 Alice Barnes at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 41 Christine Majerus at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 41 The women's peloton racing at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 41 Teniel Campbell ahead of Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 41 Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 41 The peloton racing at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 41 Jolien D'hoore, Sanne Cant, Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado at Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 41 The peloton rolling out of Brugge (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 41 Jessica Allen (Team BikeExchange) crashes at Brugge-De Panne 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 41 Jessica Allen (Team BikeExchange) crashes at Brugge-De Panne 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 41 Amalie Dideriksen at Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 41 Arianna Fidanza and Teniel Campbell at Brugge De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 41 Roxane Fournier (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 41 The women's peloton at Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 41 Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 41 Christine Majerus leads the peloton along the final local circuits in De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 41 Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Plantur Pura) at Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 41 Natalie Van Gogh (Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire) at Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 41 Christine Majerus (SD Worx) calmly stops to change a flat tire (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 41 Christine Majerus calmly lays her bike down to take a spare bike after a flat (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 41 Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) wins solo at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 41 Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) wins solo at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 41 Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) wins solo at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 41 Emma Norsgaard second and Jolien D'hoore third at Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 41 Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) wins solo at Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 41 Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge De-Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 41 Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge De-Panne, celebrates with BikeExchange teammate Teniel Campbell (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 41 Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge De-Panne, celebrates with BikeExchange teammate Teniel Campbell (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 41 Sarah Roy and Grace Brown after Brugge De-Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 41 Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge De-Panne, Emma Norsgaard second and Jolien'Dhoore third (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 41 Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge De-Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 41 Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge De-Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 41 Grace Brown wins Classic Brugge De-Panne and celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 41 Emma Norsgaard second at Brugge De-Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) has won the women's Classic Brugge-De Panne. The Australian attacked out of a 12-rider lead group that formed in a crosswind section and held off the chase of favourite sprinters on the last ten kilometres to the finish.

A few seconds later, Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) won the sprint for second place against Jolien D'hoore (Team SD Worx) in third.

"I'm in shock a little bit because on paper this isn't really a race that suits me; very flat and often for the sprinters," Brown said. "I new my only chance was to do an attack and I can't believe that I pulled it off. It's incredible ... my first WorldTour win, as well.

“It was part of our team plan to be there in the echelons. I knew that there would be action there and I was in the move when it split. As soon as we had a group of 13 after the crosswinds, I was outnumbered by other teams, and there were a lot of sprinters in the group, so I knew that I would have to attack at some point. I knew that there was a little technical section, that would be a good point for me to try a bit earlier than the last kilometres. I went there, and it worked.”



More to come ...