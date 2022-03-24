Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2022
Wiebes sprints with broken spoke to second place at Brugge-De PanneDutchwoman rues bad luck but relishes sprinting rivalry with Balsamo
Elisa Balsamo wins crash-marred Classic Brugge-De Panne WomenWorld Champion dominates the final sprint ahead of Lorena Wiebes and Marta Bastianelli
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women - Live CoverageAll the action from the fourth round of the Women's WorldTour
Date: March 24, 2022
Start: Brugge - 12:45pm CET
Finish: De Panne - 5:00pm CET
Live coverage on Cyclingnews: Start to finish
- 2022 Women's WorldTour: The definitive guide
- Cyclingnews announces live coverage of the women's Spring Classics
- How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne – Spring Classics live streaming
2022 Classic Brugge-De Panne Women date: Thursday, March 24, 2022
The Classic Brugge-De Panne Women is the first of four Women's WorldTour races in the March-April cobbled Classics season, followed up by Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen, and the Tour of Flanders.
The 2022 edition will be the fourth running of the race, with Grace Brown as the reigning champion after Jolien D'Hoore, Kirsten Wild, and Lorena Wiebes won the first three.
2021 was the first time the race hadn't been won from a bunch sprint finish, with the pan-flat course to the coastal town of De Panne offering few flashpoints for attackers.
Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of 2022 Spring Classics with the next stop at Brugge-De Panne and check in after the event for our full report, results, gallery, and news.
The favourites
- Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)
- Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM)
- Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo)
- Emma Norsgaard (Movistar)
- Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ)
Classic Brugge-De Panne 2022 - The Route
Brugge-De Panne begins in at the Markt in Bruges and travels westward along the North Sea toward De Panne.
The route passes through Zedelgem, Aartrijke, Eernegem, Koekelare, Moere, Zevekote-Gistel, St-Pieters-Kapelle, Mannenekensvere, Ramskapelle, Veurne, Oostduinkerke, and Koksijde before reaching the De Panne circuits. The first 100km of the race will be completely exposed to crosswinds and potential rain, that threaten echelons and splits in the peloton along the coast of the North Sea.
The peloton will tackle two 45.1km circuits in De Panne that offers few flashpoints for attackers but the perfect backdrop for a bunch sprint.
Teams
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
- Team SD Worx
- Trek - Segafredo
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Human Powered Health
- Liv Racing Xstra
- Movistar Team
- Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
- Team BikeExchange - Jayco
- Team DSM
- UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Valcar - Travel & Service
- Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
- IBCT
- Le Col - Wahoo
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
- AG Insurance - NXTG Team
- Plantur-Pura
- Team Coop - Hitec Products
Stages
-
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 202224 March 2022 | Bruges | Women's WorldTour
Latest Content on the Race
Wiebes sprints with broken spoke to second place at Brugge-De Panne
By Patrick Fletcher published
News Dutchwoman rues bad luck but relishes sprinting rivalry with Balsamo
How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne – Spring Classics live streaming
By Cyclingnews published
News Cavendish, Kopecky, Bennett, Balsamo, Merlier, Brown Stuyven take on the Belgian Classic
Raising the game: €40,000 purse for sprinter-friendly Brugge-De Panne Women
By Kirsten Frattini published
Preview Previewing the flat, fast, exposed 162km one-day race that marks the fourth round of the Women's WorldTour
Cyclingnews announces live coverage of the women's Spring Classics
By Kirsten Frattini published
News From the Cobbled Classics to the Ardennes Classics follow Cyclingnews' live text coverage of the most popular one-day races in 2022
2022 Women's WorldTour: The definitive guide
By Kirsten Frattini published
Guide Everything you need to know about the professional series history, teams, points structure and top-tier events including the Spring Classics and Tour de France Femmes
Sprinters come up short in Classic Brugge-De Panne Women
By Lukas Knöfler published
News Crosswinds, crashes, and a solo attack decide flat race
Crashes and crosswinds wreak havoc at Brugge-De Panne
By Kirsten Frattini published
News Crash victims untangle and pull bikes out of ditches and waterways
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado's Mundial Ciclismo team becomes Plantur-Pura
By Kirsten Frattini published
News New team name, sponsors announced ahead of Thursday's Classic Brugge-De Panne
Wiebes, D'hoore, Wild set to clash at Classic Brugge-De Panne
By Cyclingnews published
News Strong winds could decide whether there's a sprint, or not, in De Panne
