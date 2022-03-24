Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2022

Grace Brown won the 2021 edition of the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Date: March 24, 2022

Start: Brugge - 12:45pm CET

Finish: De Panne - 5:00pm CET

2022 Classic Brugge-De Panne Women date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

The Classic Brugge-De Panne Women is the first of four Women's WorldTour races in the March-April cobbled Classics season, followed up by Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen, and the Tour of Flanders.

The 2022 edition will be the fourth running of the race, with Grace Brown as the reigning champion after Jolien D'Hoore, Kirsten Wild, and Lorena Wiebes won the first three.

2021 was the first time the race hadn't been won from a bunch sprint finish, with the pan-flat course to the coastal town of De Panne offering few flashpoints for attackers.

The favourites

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2022 - The Route

(Image credit: Classic Brugge-De Panne)

Brugge-De Panne begins in at the Markt in Bruges and travels westward along the North Sea toward De Panne.

The route passes through Zedelgem, Aartrijke, Eernegem, Koekelare, Moere, Zevekote-Gistel, St-Pieters-Kapelle, Mannenekensvere, Ramskapelle, Veurne, Oostduinkerke, and Koksijde before reaching the De Panne circuits. The first 100km of the race will be completely exposed to crosswinds and potential rain, that threaten echelons and splits in the peloton along the coast of the North Sea.

The peloton will tackle two 45.1km circuits in De Panne that offers few flashpoints for attackers but the perfect backdrop for a bunch sprint.

Teams