Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2022

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 25 Arrival Grace Brown of Australia and Team BikeExchange Celebration during the 4th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Women Classic a 1588km race from Brugge to De Panne OxycleanClassic UCIWWT on March 25 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Grace Brown won the 2021 edition of the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Date: March 24, 2022
Start: Brugge - 12:45pm CET
Finish: De Panne - 5:00pm CET
2022 Classic Brugge-De Panne Women date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

The Classic Brugge-De Panne Women is the first of four Women's WorldTour races in the March-April cobbled Classics season, followed up by Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen, and the Tour of Flanders.

The 2022 edition will be the fourth running of the race, with Grace Brown as the reigning champion after Jolien D'Hoore, Kirsten Wild, and Lorena Wiebes won the first three.

2021 was the first time the race hadn't been won from a bunch sprint finish, with the pan-flat course to the coastal town of De Panne offering few flashpoints for attackers.

The favourites

SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx celebrates winning the race on the podium ceremony after the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2022 - The Route

Classic Brugge-De Panne 2022 - map

(Image credit: Classic Brugge-De Panne)

Brugge-De Panne begins in at the Markt in Bruges and travels westward along the North Sea toward De Panne.

The route passes through Zedelgem, Aartrijke, Eernegem, Koekelare, Moere, Zevekote-Gistel, St-Pieters-Kapelle, Mannenekensvere, Ramskapelle, Veurne, Oostduinkerke, and Koksijde before reaching the De Panne circuits. The first 100km of the race will be completely exposed to crosswinds and potential rain, that threaten echelons and splits in the peloton along the coast of the North Sea.

The peloton will tackle two 45.1km circuits in De Panne that offers few flashpoints for attackers but the perfect backdrop for a bunch sprint.

Teams

  • FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
  • Team SD Worx
  • Trek - Segafredo
  • Canyon-SRAM Racing
  • Human Powered Health
  • Liv Racing Xstra
  • Movistar Team
  • Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
  • Team BikeExchange - Jayco
  • Team DSM
  • UAE Team ADQ
  • Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
  • Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
  • Parkhotel Valkenburg
  • Valcar - Travel & Service
  • Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
  • IBCT
  • Le Col - Wahoo
  • Lotto Soudal Ladies
  • Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
  • AG Insurance - NXTG Team
  • Plantur-Pura
  • Team Coop - Hitec Products

