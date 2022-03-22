How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne – Spring Classics live streaming

The 2022 spring Classics are underway, and if you're looking for a way to watch the action in the coming month we've put together a handy spring Classics live stream guide.

The series of one-day races in Belgium, France, and Italy packing the calendar through March and April brings four Monuments throughout the spring: Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but there's plenty of other upcoming racing to look forward to as well.

Following Matej Mohorič's daring Milan-San Remo victory and Elisa Balsamo's Trofeo Alfredo Binda win, the peloton heads back north to Belgium, starting with the Classic Brugge-De Panne men's and women's races on Wednsday, March 23 and Thursday, March 24.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the spring Classics via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Read more Spring Classics: The comprehensive guide





In the four years since the race has been a one-day Classic, the honour roll has lurched between sprinters and late attackers, and it's no surprise that plenty of quick finishers will be lining up in Brugge to take the start.

The women's peloton will tackle 158.8 kilometres of pan-flat course close to the North Sea, closing up with two long laps of the finishing circuit around De Panne. For the men it's a similar story, only with 207.9 kilometres and three laps between them and the finish line.

The sprint trains of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and Bora-Hansgrohe are set to go head-to-head at the men's race, with Mark Cavendish and Sam Bennett among the big favourites for the win in De Panne.

A host of other top sprinters are also competing, including Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco), Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic), Max Walscheid (Cofidis), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Soudal), Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma), and Cees Bol (Team DSM).

Classics men Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Gianni Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal), Gianni Moscon (Astana Qazaqstan), and Niki Terpstra (TotalEnergies) will also be taking part.

In the women's race defending champion Grace Brown will defend her title for FDJ-Nouvelle Acquitaine-Futuroscope. World champion and Trofeo Binda winner Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) is also racing, as is Strade Bianche winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx).

Other top names to take the start include Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Movistar), Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ), Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service), Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx), Kirsten Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco), and Alice Barnes (Canyon-Sram).

Men's race schedule: Start – 12:15 (11:15 GMT, 07:15 EST), finish – 17:12 (16:12 GMT, 12:12 EST) on Wednesday, March 23.

Women's race schedule: Start – 13:05 (12:05 GMT, 08:05 EST), finish – 17:09 local time (16:09 GMT, 12:09 EST) on Thursday, March 24.

Live Stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the spring Classics.

The Classic Brugge-De Panne will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, the USA, Canada and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories, with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

Local Belgian broadcasters RTBF and Sporza will also air the races.

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the spring Classics season, with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming month including NBC Sports via Peacock ($4.99 per month in the US) and Flobikes (A year's subscription is $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada).

If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV ($35 per month) or FuboTV ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

Spring Classics broadcasting options around Europe include Rai Sport (Italy) , France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Men's schedule

Date Race Broadcasters March 23 Classic Brugge-De Panne Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 25 E3 Saxo Bank Classic Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 27 Gent-Wevelgem Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 30 Dwars door Vlaanderen Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 2 Volta Limburg Classic Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 3 Tour of Flanders Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 4 Scheldeprijs Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 10 Amstel Gold Race Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 13 Brabantse Pijl Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 17 Paris-Roubaix Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 20 La Flèche Wallonne Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN

Women's schedule