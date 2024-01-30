AlUla Tour 2024
All the information about the 4th edition of the Saudi stage race
|Date
|January 30 - February 3
|Start location
|Al Manshiya Train Station
|Finish location
|Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid
|Distance
|811km
|Previous edition
|Saudi Tour 2023
The AlUla Tour heads into its fourth edition in 2024 with a rebranding from the Saudi Tour. The early season race draws a cluster of WorldTour teams to the desert for a mix of sprint and hilly stages each year.
Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar) and Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny) have won the past two editions of the 2.1 stage race run by Tour de France organisers ASO. The 2024 edition sees nine WorldTour teams take the start, including Soudal-QuickStep, UAE Team Emirates, Movistar, Bahrain Victorious, and Jayco-AlUla.
Casper van Uden (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) scored his first career victory on the opening stage this year, while Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) sprinted to victory on the stage 2 uphill finish to take over the race lead.
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) took an emphatic sprint victory on stage 3 as echelons split the race apart, with Van Uden retaking the overall lead.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 AlUla Tour with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
2024 AlUla Tour start list
2024 AlUla Tour schedule
|Date
|Stage
|January 30
|Stage 1: Al Manshiya Train Station - Al Manshiya Train Station, 149.1km
|January 31
|Stage 2: AlUla Winter Park - Sharaan Nature Reserve, 199.1km
|February 1
|Stage 3: AlUla International Airport - AlUla Camel Cup Track, 170.6km
|February 2
|Stage 4: Hegra - Maraya, 142.2km
|February 3
|Stage 5: AlUla Old Town - Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, 150.2km
