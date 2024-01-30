AlUla Tour 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2024 AlUla Tour overview Date January 30 - February 3 Start location Al Manshiya Train Station Finish location Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid Distance 811km Previous edition Saudi Tour 2023

Casper van Uden leads the dash for the line on stage 1 of the 2024 AlUla Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The AlUla Tour heads into its fourth edition in 2024 with a rebranding from the Saudi Tour. The early season race draws a cluster of WorldTour teams to the desert for a mix of sprint and hilly stages each year.

Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar) and Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny) have won the past two editions of the 2.1 stage race run by Tour de France organisers ASO. The 2024 edition sees nine WorldTour teams take the start, including Soudal-QuickStep, UAE Team Emirates, Movistar, Bahrain Victorious, and Jayco-AlUla.

Casper van Uden (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) scored his first career victory on the opening stage this year, while Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) sprinted to victory on the stage 2 uphill finish to take over the race lead.

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) took an emphatic sprint victory on stage 3 as echelons split the race apart, with Van Uden retaking the overall lead.

2024 AlUla Tour start list

2024 AlUla Tour schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage January 30 Stage 1: Al Manshiya Train Station - Al Manshiya Train Station, 149.1km January 31 Stage 2: AlUla Winter Park - Sharaan Nature Reserve, 199.1km February 1 Stage 3: AlUla International Airport - AlUla Camel Cup Track, 170.6km February 2 Stage 4: Hegra - Maraya, 142.2km February 3 Stage 5: AlUla Old Town - Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, 150.2km