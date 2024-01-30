AlUla Tour 2024

Race-homes
By published

All the information about the 4th edition of the Saudi stage race

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2024 AlUla Tour overview
DateJanuary 30 - February 3
Start locationAl Manshiya Train Station
Finish locationSkyviews of Harrat Uwayrid
Distance811km
Previous editionSaudi Tour 2023

Casper van Uden leads the dash for the line on stage 1 of the 2024 AlUla Tour

Casper van Uden leads the dash for the line on stage 1 of the 2024 AlUla Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Casper van Uden (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) scored his first career victory on the opening stage this year, while Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) sprinted to victory on the stage 2 uphill finish to take over the race lead.

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) took an emphatic sprint victory on stage 3 as echelons split the race apart, with Van Uden retaking the overall lead.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 AlUla Tour with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

2024 AlUla Tour start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

2024 AlUla Tour schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateStage
January 30Stage 1: Al Manshiya Train Station - Al Manshiya Train Station, 149.1km
January 31Stage 2: AlUla Winter Park - Sharaan Nature Reserve, 199.1km
February 1Stage 3: AlUla International Airport - AlUla Camel Cup Track, 170.6km
February 2Stage 4: Hegra - Maraya, 142.2km
February 3Stage 5: AlUla Old Town - Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, 150.2km
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.