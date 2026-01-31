AlUlaTour: Jan Christen takes final stage victory and overall title with late attack

Race Results
By published

Swiss rider beats Byron Munton and Igor Arrieta to the line on stage 5

SKYVIEWS OF HARRAT UWAYRID, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 31: Jan Christen of Switzerland and UAE Team ADQ attacks during the 6th AlUla Tour 2026, Stage 5 a 163.9km stage from AlUla Old Town to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid 1166m on January 31, 2026 in Harrat Uwayrid, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jan Christen solos to the victory in Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) soloed to the stage victory on the final day of the AlUla Tour, taking the overall win in the process.

The Swiss racer jumped away from an elite group of attackers late on the 164km stage, eventually crossing the line 11 seconds up on Byron Munton (Modern Adventure Pro Cycling). Christen's teammate, Igor Arrieta, led a group of five riders home to take third place, 32 seconds down.

Christen had emerged as part of a lead group on that climb, which peaked 9km from the finish line. On the way up, the breakaway of Dries De Bondt (Jayco-AlUla), Lars Vanden Heede (Soudal-QuickStep), Milan Fretin (Cofidis), Rayan Boulahoite (TotalEnergies), Javier Ibáñez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Federico Iacomoni (Team Ukyo), and Juan Pedro Lozano (Terengganu) had fractured, having earlier enjoyed a three-minute lead.

SKYVIEWS OF HARRAT UWAYRID, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 31: (L-R) Sergio Higuita of Colombia and XDS Astana Team, Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step and Byron Munton of South Africa and Team Modern Adventure Pro Cycling attack during the 6th AlUla Tour 2026, Stage 5 a 163.9km stage from AlUla Old Town to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid 1166m on January 31, 2026 in Harrat Uwayrid, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Sergio Higuita, Mauri Vansevenant, and Byron Munton give chase in the final kilometres of the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.