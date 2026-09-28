UCI Gravel World Series: Femke Markus and Magnus Bak Klaris take solo victories at Gravel Grit 'n Grind

European gravel champion Femke Markus (SD Worx-Protime) and Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing) earned the victories on Saturday at Gravel Grit'n Grind in Halmstad, Sweden, which was the final UCI Gravel World Series qualifying event for the Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Australia.

It was a solo victory for both, with Markus taking out the win with a time of 4:44:28, carving out a gap of nearly one minute to her nearest rival Caroline Bome in second while Elisa Serne (Foodmaker X GravelKing) was third more than two minutes back.

"Pretty cool to win in this jersey," said Markus in an Instagram post. "Always love to race in Halmstad, the gravel roads here are so beautiful! Tried to make a hard race today and happy I could finish it off."



Bak Klaris had carved out a 51 second margin to Sondre Mokke bt the time he crossed the line in 3:58:52 while Gustav Frederik Dahl was third, a further minute behind.

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Magnus Bak Klaris won the men's race (Image credit: ©GravelEarthSeries – The Rift – Roger Salanova)

Lukas Malezsewski (GVA Gold Gravel), a six-time Belgian mountain bike champion, secured the overall Gravelking UCI Gravel World Series title. Oceania gravel champion Nicole Frain (Factor Racing-Factor) entered the weekend as the women's leader in the series, competing at Pyrénées Catalanes Gravel Tour in France.



Gravel Grit'n Grind returned for a fifth time in the Gravelking UCI Gravel World Series, one of the few events that has been part of the global series since the first year in 2022. Elite men and elite women faced a 154km route across the gravel roads and forest tracks of Halland.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite men top 5 Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Magnus Bak Klaris (DEN) 3:58:52 2 Sondre Rokke (DEN) 0:00:51 3 Fredrik Gustav Dahl (DEN) 0:01:51 4 Rasmus Bogh Wallin (DEN) 0:01:51 5 Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (DEN) 0:01:51

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite women top 5 Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Femke Markus (NED) 4:44:28 2 Caroline Bome (SWE) 0:00:57 3 Elisa Serné (NED) 0:02:18 4 Maaike Coljé (NED) 0:02:19 5 Clara Koppenburg (GER) 0:02:19

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