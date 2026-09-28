UCI Gravel World Series: Femke Markus and Magnus Bak Klaris take solo victories at Gravel Grit 'n Grind

Race Results
By ,
Published

Lukas Malezsewski secure overall Gravelking World Series title in Halmstad, Sweden, with event marking final World Championships qualifiying round

Gold medallist Dutch Femke Markus of SD Worx-Protime poses on the podium after the UEC Gravel European Championships in Houffalize on August 30, 2026. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Femke Markus raced her new European champion jersey to victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:
Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.