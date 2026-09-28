Will we see Mathieu van der Poel again in 2026? Worlds bronze medallist declares his road season is over, with doubts over cyclo-cross campaign

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Dutchman is due to become a father in January

2026 Road World Championships: Mathieu van der Poel speaks to the media
2026 Road World Championships: Mathieu van der Poel speaks to the media (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has confirmed that the World Championships in Canada was the final road racing event on his 2026 calendar, with only one sponsorship obligation left before he returns home to Europe and a break from competition.

Van der Poel captured a bronze medal at the hard-fought elite men World Championships road race, where he was on the attack with nearly 90 kilometres left to go. The Van der Poel-inspired move was eventually caught, but the rider from the Netherlands then returned to the thick of the action in the sprint behind solo winner Brandon McNulty (USA).

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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