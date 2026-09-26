'It's the biggest victory of my career' - Demi Vollering's team-based plan pays off with title in World Championship road race

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'I've said often, if we want to win a race with me, then we need to do it like this' says new women's road race champion

The Dutch riders hold Demi Vollering in her rainbow jersey up on the podium of the 2026 road worlds
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering went into the 2026 UCI Road World Championships elite women's road race as the overwhelming favourite, but pulling off her rainbow jersey-winning race took more than just individual strength - it took the entire weight of the Dutch squad fully behind her. It's something that the 29-year-old made sure to repeatedly point out in her post-race press conference.

"It's incredible to see it finally work out after the race we have shown today," Vollering said. "Because in the past I have said it more often: if we want to win a race with me, then we need to do it like this way, to set a team in front of me and really sacrifice every team member to also make the race very hard and to stay in control.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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