'I'm satisfied with my effort, but I'm not happy at all' - Isaac del Toro does not hide disappointment at missing out on gold at World Championships

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Mexican accuses Worlds peloton of 'racing against us a bit and using the fact we didn't have the best team'

2026 Road World Championships: Isaac del Toro after the elite men&#039;s road race
2026 Road World Championships: Isaac del Toro after the elite men's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isaac del Toro has expressed his deep disappointment at not taking home a better result from the 2026 Road World Championships after the Mexican kept himself in the fight all the way through to the finish, only to find that the medals remained tantalisingly out of reach.

In a year where Del Toro has already claimed third overall and a stage win in his Tour de France debut, two months later in the Canada World Championships, the 22-year-old went two spots better than his seventh place last year in Kigali, finishing fifth in Montreal on Sunday.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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