Lennart Jasch charges to top of Gunung Jerai to claim stage 2 of Le Tour de Langkawi and leap into the overall lead

Race Results
By
Published

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA duo of Abel Balderstone and Jan Castellon take second and third, forming a double GC challenge

Lennart Jasch wins stage 2 of the Tour de Langkawi 2026
Lennart Jasch wins stage 2 of the Tour de Langkawi 2026 (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Jump To:

Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) climbed his way to victory at Gunung Jerai on stage 2 of Le Tour de Langkawi, jumping right to the top of the GC pecking order after the first of three summit finishes and firing a warning shot to his rivals in Malaysia and beyond.

The German, who transitioned from speed skating after an injury, is in only his first season in the professional ranks, but charged up the testing climb like an old hand as he chased down and caught Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural-Serguros RGA) and then kept the pressure onto carve out a gap of 16 seconds by the end of the second stage of the 30th edition of the Malaysian Pro Tour race.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.