UCI hits Demi Vollering with hefty fine and yellow card for position on the bike after World Championships triumph in Montreal

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'Using a non-compliant position or point of support on the bicycle' also sees Dutch rider docked 25 UCI points

Demi Vollering and Team Netherlands competes in the breakaway during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026 - Women Elite Road Race a 180.1km one day race from Brossard to Montreal on September 26, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering has been sanctioned by the UCI after winning the rainbow jersey at the Road World Championships, with "Using a non-compliant position or point of support on the bicycle" landing her a 1000 CHF fine, a 25-point deduction in UCI rankings, and a yellow card.

She wasn't the only rider to be highlighted in the post-race decisions of the commissaires' panel, with Austria and Visma-Lease a Bike rider Katharina Sadnik receiving the same punishment for the same breach of the regulations.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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