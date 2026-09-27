Positive medical updates provided for those worst affected by horror crash in World Championships women's road race

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Andersson conscious but with broken collarbone requiring surgery, and Hanson left with broken ribs but 'thankful it wasn't worse' after high-speed incident

Magdeleine Vallieres of Canada and Team Canada injured after crash during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026 - Women Elite Road Race a 180.1km one day race from Brossard to Montreal on September 26, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Defending champion Vallieres battled on for a lap before abandoning after the crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the horror crash which rocked the women's elite race at the UCI Road World Championships, positive medical updates have been provided on those worst affected, including Caroline Andersson (Sweden) and Lauretta Hanson (Australia).

With 95km to go, more than 15 riders came down towards the middle of the peloton on one of the fastest parts of the 13.3km Mount Royal circuit in Montréal.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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