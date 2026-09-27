Positive medical updates provided for those worst affected by horror crash in World Championships women's road race

Defending champion Vallieres battled on for a lap before abandoning after the crash

After the horror crash which rocked the women's elite race at the UCI Road World Championships, positive medical updates have been provided on those worst affected, including Caroline Andersson (Sweden) and Lauretta Hanson (Australia).

With 95km to go, more than 15 riders came down towards the middle of the peloton on one of the fastest parts of the 13.3km Mount Royal circuit in Montréal.

Andersson and Hanson were unable to get back to their feet, and were the first two to be transported straight to hospital. The Swedish Federation provided an update to their website in the evening to confirm that Andersson's condition was thankfully improving and that she was conscious, after the incident left teammate Julia Borgström visibly distressed.

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"She has a broken collarbone. It's an open fracture, so she needs surgery later. Otherwise, it seems to have stopped at a small haemorrhage in the hip, but the doctors are keeping an eye on it," said Alexander Wetterhall, a member of the Swedish team management.

"She is conscious, talking and can communicate, but is tired from painkillers. Otherwise, everything seems okay under the circumstances. The parents are here now, which is great. She is also getting help from her team doctor, whom she has known for some time. So at least there is a good overview of the situation here at the hospital."

Hanson left the race in an ambulance after being put into a neck brace, but confirmed to her own Instagram story that, while injured, she had escaped without a more serious injury.

"Thank you to everyone that checked in after my crash today. I'm OK. Banged up and a few broken ribs, but thankful it wasn't worse," read her story. "Grateful for the best support here in Canada."

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The crash had major implications for the tactics of the race, which was eventually won by Demi Vollering (Netherlands), with defending champion Magdeleine Vallieres (Canada) coming down hard on her right side and being forced to abandon after chasing for a couple of laps with visible road rash on her hip and blood on her hand.

Smiling as she crossed the line and waving to her home support, she was evaluated by the team's and the organisation's doctors at the hospital. Vallieres later confirmed on her social media that she was without fractures in the evening.

"A big thank you to everyone who came out today! Just a quick message to let you know that I’m fine and nothing broken," said the 2025 champion.

"Sorry if I don't reply to your lovely messages; due to the risk of concussion, I'm taking a short break from social media."

Vuelta Femenina champion Paula Blasi (Spain) also had to abandon as a result of the crash, detailing how "When the race entered the circuit, it was crazy. People were taking too many risks," after speaking at the finish.

But she, too, posted an image to her Instagram with a bruise and cut near her eye to confirm she wasn't badly injured in the high-speed incident. The young superstar will look for more success at the European Championships in Slovenia next weekend.

"This was far from the race we were hoping for, but sadly crashes are also part of the game. I am grateful to have the support of the team, and even though I was not feeling 100%, they committed to the plan. Thanks, girls," said Blasi.

"Now is time to fly back home, get a couple of tests in my ribs to make sure everything is fine and heal quick to face the last races of the season, the European Championships. Thanks for all the support and to all of you who asked about my health; no worries, I will be back."

Several other riders were left bloodied and bruised by the crash, and forced into a chase to try to get back into the race. This included USA leader Kate Courtney, Kim Le Court-Pienaar (Mauritius), Lauren Dickson (Great Britain), and Sarah Gigante (Australia).