UEC European Championships: Ineos-bound super talent Benjamín Noval maintains Worlds form to win junior men's time trial

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On his 18th birthday, Spanish rider wins by tiny margin ahead of Dane Malthe Risbjerg

Denmark&#039;s Malthe Risbjerg; Spain&#039;s Benjamin Noval Suarez and Belgium&#039;s Vic De Smet celebrate on the podium of the Men Junior Individual Time Trial race (22km) at the cycling UEC Road European Championships, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Wednesday 7 October 2026. The UEC Road European Championships are taking place from 02 to 07 October in Ljubljana, Slovenia.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Spain did the double in the junior time trials at the UEC European Championships in Slovenia, as Benjamín Noval matched what Alejandra Neira did on Wednesday morning, narrowly claiming the men's title by less than a second in Šenčur.

On the surface, it looks as though junior road race and time trial World Champion Noval completely dominated proceedings as he did in Canada last month, leading the race at both intermediate time checks before the finish.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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