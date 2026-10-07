UEC European Championships: Ineos-bound super talent Benjamín Noval maintains Worlds form to win junior men's time trial

Spain did the double in the junior time trials at the UEC European Championships in Slovenia, as Benjamín Noval matched what Alejandra Neira did on Wednesday morning, narrowly claiming the men's title by less than a second in Šenčur.

On the surface, it looks as though junior road race and time trial World Champion Noval completely dominated proceedings as he did in Canada last month, leading the race at both intermediate time checks before the finish.

However, the Netcompany Ineos-bound super talent was pushed to his limit on his 18th birthday, with his 24-second lead over Malthe Risbjerg (Denmark) after a blistering start being cut to just 10 seconds 16km into the 22km effort.

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In the last 8km of the race, Risbjerg would close in further on the Spaniard's lead, eventually only losing by 0.0003 at the line, a similar-sized gap to that which separated Remco Evenepoel and Giulio Ciccone in the controversial photo finish of the men's European road race.

"I went to the finish; I did today with not really good legs, but wow, incredible," said Noval. "It's a really good day. I go to celebrate my birthday today and also the victory, incredible."

Second at Worlds to Noval in Montreal, Belgium's Vic De Smet was third on Wednesday, claiming bronze just seven seconds off the winning time, with Antoine Salamin (Switzerland) also close, just nine seconds down at the finish in fourth.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Benjamín Noval (Spa) 29:46:98 2 Malthe Risbjerg (Den) 0:00:03 3 Vic De Smet (Bel) 0:07:66 4 Antoine Salamin (Swi) 0:09:37 5 Patrik Pezzo Rosola (Ita) General Store- Essegibi- F.Lli Curia 0:14:07 6 Julius Løvstrup Birkedal (Den) 0:21:67 7 Jop Van Den Biggelaar (Ned) 0:27:78 8 Vanja Kuntarič Žibert (Slo) 0:31:59 9 Elias Wändel (Swe) 0:53:89 10 Maks Olenik (Slo) 1:03:73 11 Niklas Wiesmayr (Aut) 1:05:28 12 Timotej Michalík (Svk) 1:06:14 13 Kristian Haugetun (Nor) 1:10:89 14 Mikołaj Legieć (Pol) 1:19:25 15 Sander Willems (Bel) 1:21:21 16 Maksymilian Matyasik (Pol) 1:22:92 17 Owen Kings (Ger) 1:26:15 18 Jakub Zaňka (Cze) 1:30:54 19 Gal Stare (Slo) 1:36:93 20 Sindre Orholm-Lønseth (Nor) 1:37:14 21 Gonçalo Costa (Por) 1:38:01 22 Enrico Andrea Balliana (Ita) 1:38:90 23 Finn Bastiaanssen (Ned) 1:50:19 24 Niko Terho (Fin) 1:50:56 25 Aivis Pivors (Lat) 1:50:77 26 Luca Martinez (Spa) 2:08:94 27 Ruben Friedl (Aut) 2:19:12 28 Dmytro Starovoitov (Ukr) 2:19:79 29 Gian Müller (Swi) 2:20:48 30 Lenny Karstedt (Ger) 2:27:47 31 Georgs Tjumins (Lat) 2:31:92 32 Matas Kubilius (Ltu) 2:33:06 33 Šimon Kment (Cze) 2:59:72 34 Maximilien Outlet (Lux) 3:00:24 35 Marvin Pietz (Ger) 3:12:90 36 Anton Sytnikov (Ukr) 3:21:42 37 Mateusz Błaszak (Pol) 3:24:98 38 Michal Kacina (Svk) 3:41:59 39 Dave Cichy (Lux) 3:43:18 40 Gabriel Andronache (Rom) 3:45:26 41 Martynas Medelinskas (Ltu) 3:46:06 42 Muhammet Umut Demircan (Tur) 3:47:00 43 Afonso Falcao Silva (Por) 3:49:10 44 Bulat Fazlyev 3:49:86 45 Dimitar Mitev (Bul) 3:57:54 46 Ege Erülkü (Tur) 4:00:11 47 Theodor Trica (Rom) 4:00:86 48 Vladyslav Holiak (Ukr) 4:03:45 49 Lonut Riccardo Haisu (Rom) 4:06:64 50 Thibault Hansen (Lux) 4:14:89 51 Milan Stojadinović (Srb) 4:31:80 52 Kasparas Valinskas (Ltu) 4:44:48 53 Šimun Kvasina (Cro) 5:11:85 54 Festim Kurti (Kos) 5:24:34 55 Danail Ivanov (Bul) 5:32:47 56 Džan Durak (BiH) 5:51:02 57 Mihail Doaga (Mda) 5:53:74 58 Andrei Cassone (Mlt) 5:55:53 59 Rahim Naghiyev (Aze) 6:08:42 60 Göktürk Yüzerler (Tur) 6:36:27 61 Daniel Anisei (Mda) 6:46:61 62 Sólvason Sólon Kári (Isl) 7:13:03 63 Jovan Kovačević (Mne) 9:47:29

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