Road World Championships: Felicity Wilson-Haffenden back in rainbows with fantastically strong women's under-23 time trial ride

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Australian puts 28 seconds into runner-up Nienke Vinke, Luca Vierstraete third in Montreal

Felicity Wilson-Haffenden head-on shot during the women&#039;s under-23 time trial at the Road World Championships 2026
Felicity Wilson-Haffenden powered to victory in the U23 TT (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Australia) raced to the under-23 women's world time trial title on Montreal on Monday afternoon, blitzing the 20.3km course at an average speed of 44kph.

The Australian, already her nation's elite time trial champion and a former junior world champion, beat Nienke Vinke (Netherlands) to the top of the leaderboard by 28 seconds, having raced a negative split to speed up as her rider progressed.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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