An end to the double triangle or a new bike weight limit? UCI announce a review of the Lugano Charter governing technical regulations

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The UCI also announces consultation with industry stakeholders

SRAM pedal detailed view of Jonas Vingegaard&#039;s bike
Technical regulations govern everything from rider position to gear ratios (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Staff)

The UCI Road World Championships always brings a host of announcements from the governing body, whether they be locations of coming championships, calendar announcements or new technical regulations.

This year’s Montreal championships are no different, the governing body announcing changes in its approach to technical regulations and a review of the Lugano Charter, the 30-year-old document governing the fundamentals of bikes and kit used in racing.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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