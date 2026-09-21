'I exploded spectacularly' to 'dreaming there's a rainbow at the top' - Felicity Wilson-Haffenden reverses fortune on final ITT climb this year for women's U23 gold at Road Worlds

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Restless night of 'dreaming there was a rainbow at the top' confirmed with clean ride in technical sections and slow build to finish for Australian

Gold medalist Felicity Wilson-Haffenden and Team Australia poses on the podium during 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026
Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Image credit: Getty Images)

What a difference a year makes, which Australian Felicity Wilson-Haffenden emphasised with a gold medal in the women's under-23 time trial at Road World Championships in Montréal on Monday.

She came in as a distant favourite to Slovakia's Viktoria Chladoňová, who was expected to take over the crown from Zoe Bäckstedt (Great Britain), now racing at the elite level. Last year, Wilson-Haffenden was quickest at both checkpoints in Kigali on a 22.6km route, going 33 seconds faster than anyone as she headed for home. Then she faltered on the final climb and finished 10 seconds outside the final medal.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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