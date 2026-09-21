'I exploded spectacularly' to 'dreaming there's a rainbow at the top' - Felicity Wilson-Haffenden reverses fortune on final ITT climb this year for women's U23 gold at Road Worlds

What a difference a year makes, which Australian Felicity Wilson-Haffenden emphasised with a gold medal in the women's under-23 time trial at Road World Championships in Montréal on Monday.

She came in as a distant favourite to Slovakia's Viktoria Chladoňová, who was expected to take over the crown from Zoe Bäckstedt (Great Britain), now racing at the elite level. Last year, Wilson-Haffenden was quickest at both checkpoints in Kigali on a 22.6km route, going 33 seconds faster than anyone as she headed for home. Then she faltered on the final climb and finished 10 seconds outside the final medal.

"I thought a lot about my performance from Rwanda last year, where I exploded spectacularly on the final climb and lost my chance to be on the podium there," the 21-year-old redhead told Cyclingnews at Monday's press conference.

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"So today, I really knew I had to conserve on the way out and just carry speed through the corners without taking crazy risks. It wasn't the point to win the race, but it definitely was a point to lose it.

"And then the last 600 metres were the most exciting for me today. I knew that this was a point where you can make maybe 10 seconds up this last drag. So, yeah, slow build to the finish."

Redemption complete, and now the former field hockey player turned pro cyclist just three seasons ago with Lidl-Trek. But she said there's lots more to conquer.

"Of course, I dream of winning everything possible. I dream to be elite World Champion. I dream to be Olympic champion. But of course, it takes a progression. Last year I was fourth, and now I stand on the top step," she was happy to report at the press conference.

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"I'm not one of these riders who came in first year in under 23s and automatically won everything. I really think there is still room for people like me to make a slower progression, really find their feet in the pro ranks, and then keep building. And I hope I continue on this trajectory into the elites."

The redheaded rider with a big engine and big dreams had a restless evening before her start on Monday, admitting she could only think about taking the rainbow stripes. She would have to set a faster time than 53 other riders on a technical 20.3km course, and prove herself on an uphill finish.

"I was so excited for this finish. I think last night, going to bed, I was dreaming of myself doing it. I could already feel the pain in my legs, and I turned this corner, and I saw the finish line. And to be honest, I was just dreaming there was a rainbow at the top," she admitted.

This year she was virtually tied on time at the first intermediate split with Ninke Vinke (Netherlands), who had finished much earlier in the morning and was in the hot seat. Then after the turnaround along the St. Lawrence River, she took a 22-second advantage over the Dutch rider.

"I tried to be as calm as possible, get to the U-turn with as much energy, and just turn around and enjoy ramping it all the way to the finish."

On the final 6km, the Australian would sail around the technical corners and uphill finish to move into first place. The only rider left on course was Chladoňová, and she left nothing in the tank for the finale, going fourth.

"I was just really pushing as hard as I could through the pedals. I can't say I was looking at anything, I wasn't looking at the power metre. And then, yeah, I just knew the minute I crossed the line, I don't have to pedal anymore. I can just let everyone catch me and be a little bit of a princess and a drama queen, and I can enjoy that I'm done.

"So yeah, I'm maybe a bit dramatic there, but I really enjoyed the climb in a strange way."

Last week she tested herself at Chrono Féminin de Gatineau, similar in distance to Worlds, and finished second to Marlen Reusser, now a two-time elite women's world champion. It was an indication she was on form, if she could complete a clean ride. At Gatineau, she bumped into a barrier, hit a lot of bumps and lost a contact lens in the process.

"I was an absolute clown," she said about the Gatineau race against the clock.

"In the beginning, I was a bit disappointed. I was so far behind Marlen [at Gatineau], and then I watched yesterday and realised, 'come on, please, she's the best in the world by a long way'. So yeah, it gave me a lot of confidence coming into today."