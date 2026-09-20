Zoe Bäckstedt opts to compete in the elite ranks, leaving the under-23 women's time trial world title wide open, and the list of contenders is long

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Who will be crowned the next under-23 women's time trial World Champion, as the 20.3 km course in Montreal suits several competitors?

ETOILE-SUR-RHONE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Paula Ostiz Taco and Team Spain crosses the finish line during the 31st UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2025 - Women&#039;s U19 Individual Time Trial a 12,2km race from Allex to Etoile-sur-Rhone on October 01, 2025 in Etoile-sur-Rhone, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Paula Ostiz is one of the top contenders for gold in the U23 women's time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The 2026 UCI Road World Championships kicks off on Sunday, September 20, with the elite individual time trials, making way for the younger categories to compete in their wake.

On Monday, September 21, the under-23 women's time trial will begin on the Avenue du Parc, one of central Montréal’s major streets, and return for a scenic and demanding finish at the Jeanne Mance Park, where a new winner will be crowned.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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