Road World Championships: Ryan Gal astonishes with under-23 men's time trial gold in Montreal

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Nicolas Milesi secures the silver medal, Héctor Álvarez takes bronze in 31.3km race against the clock

Ryan Gal and Team Netherlands competes during 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026, Men Under 23 Individual Time Trial a 31.3km race
Ryan Gal (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Ryan Gal of the Netherlands surprised the world by winning the under-23 men’s world time trial title in Montréal. The 21-year-old was able to pace his rhythm perfectly on the twisty course, able to keep his speed up on the 400-metre, 6.1% uphill run to the line.

Gal averaged a speed of more than 50kph, setting the fastest time for all three time checks at that point before stopping the clock with a time of 37:26 after 31.3 kilometres. He then had to wait for 26 riders to finish before he could celebrate his gold medal.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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