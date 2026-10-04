Coppa Agostini: Paul Lapeira returns to winning ways taking a breakaway sprint victory
World Champion Brandon McNulty is second and Andrea Raccagni Noviero takes third in Lissone
With a lunge for the line, Paul Lapeira returned to form to win a tense and tight sprint at the end of Sunday’s Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze.
Part of the day’s breakaway of six riders, the Decathlon-CMA CGM man followed an early sprint from Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla). For a moment it seemed as though the Swiss rider would hold on for the win, but Lapeira managed to come over the top to take a second victory of his season.
Newly crowned World Champion Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) snatched second place with Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Soudal-Quick-Step) in third.
The group had formed after a combative opening to the race, where no break was able to establish itself. While a couple of riders were dropped, the moves from behind came too late to make a difference, and the six leaders crossed the line almost a minute before the rest of the field.
At 166.7km, the Coppa Agostini - Giro delle Brianze isn’t the longest of Italy’s autumn races, but with more than 3,000 m of climbing it certainly provided the peloton with a tough challenge through the northern Italian hills.
Heading north out of the start and finish town of Lissone, the race wound its way round four laps of a hilly circuit, each containing the Sirtori, Colle Brianza and Lissolo climbs, before returning south by a different route.
With the UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad doing much of the work, it took over 40km for a breakaway to form, with a group of five clawing their way off the front. However, a few kilometres later the pot was stirred, and seven riders emerged at the front, with McNulty joined by Lapeira (Decathlon-CMA CGM), Schmid, Raccagni Noviero =, Sam Maisonobe (Cofidis), Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) and Francesco Busatto (Alpecin-Premier Tech).
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Though Busatto was dropped on the final ascent of the Colle Brianza, they took a lead of more than a minute on a chasing group of three over the top, with the peloton by then almost two minutes down, and only the last Lissolo ascent remained at 40km to go.
Behind them, attacks eventually began to pepper the front of the peloton, Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) clearly hoping to bridge to the front. Unfortunately for the British rider, he was followed by a host of riders with teammates among the leading group. However, with assistance from Carlos Canal (Movistar), the pair quickly made a dent in their deficit, as Adam Yates, Jhonatan Narváez (both UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Filippo Zana (Soudal-QuickStep) and Nicola Conca (XDS-Astana) sat on their wheels.
Then, as the race approached its closing kilometres, the group began working together, their numbers increased by the arrival of Filippo Agostinacchio (Biesse-Carrera-Premac) and Conca’s teammate Simone Velasco. Despite this newfound vigour, the deficit began to increase again, and with 20km remaining, it was back out to 1:20, only increasing as the finish neared.
At the front, the six leaders continued to work well together, and only in the final three kilometres did the finessing begin in earnest, with Raccagni Noviero missing a couple of turns before Fortunato launched two late, but unsuccessful attacks which Lapeira was forced to close.
Result
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
03:51:23
|
2
|
Brandon Mcnulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
03:51:23
|
3
|
Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
03:51:23
|
4
|
Mauro Schmid (Swi) Jayco-AlUla
|
03:51:23
|
5
|
Sam Maisonobe (Fra) Cofidis
|
03:51:23
|
6
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
03:51:23
|
7
|
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana
|
03:52:17
|
8
|
Simone Velasco (Ita) XDS Astana
|
03:52:26
|
9
|
Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
03:52:26
|
10
|
Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep
|
03:52:26
|
11
|
Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
03:52:26
|
12
|
Filippo Magli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
03:52:26
|
13
|
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
03:52:26
|
14
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team
|
03:52:26
|
15
|
Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
03:52:26
|
16
|
Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
03:52:26
|
17
|
Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
03:52:26
|
18
|
Tom Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
03:52:26
|
19
|
Marcel Camprubi (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
03:52:26
|
20
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
03:52:26
|
21
|
Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|
03:52:26
|
22
|
Guillermo Silva (Uru) XDS Astana
|
03:52:26
|
23
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
03:52:26
|
24
|
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
03:52:26
|
25
|
Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
03:52:26
|
26
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
03:52:26
|
27
|
Ben Granger (GBr) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
03:52:26
|
28
|
Gustave Blanc (Fra) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
03:52:26
|
29
|
Fausto Masnada (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
03:52:26
|
30
|
Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
03:52:26
|
31
|
Giacomo Villa (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|
03:52:26
|
32
|
Andréa Mifsud (Mlt) Polti-VisitMalta
|
03:52:26
|
33
|
Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|
03:52:26
|
34
|
Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
03:52:26
|
35
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
03:52:26
|
36
|
Alex Tolio (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
03:52:26
|
37
|
Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
03:52:26
|
38
|
Toralf Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
03:52:26
|
39
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
03:52:26
|
40
|
Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana
|
03:52:26
|
41
|
Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
03:52:26
|
42
|
Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
03:52:26
|
43
|
Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Movistar Team
|
03:52:26
|
44
|
Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
03:52:26
|
45
|
Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Jayco-AlUla
|
03:52:39
|
46
|
Joan Bou Company (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
03:56:39
|
47
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
03:56:39
|
48
|
Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
03:57:25
|
49
|
Manuel Oioli (Ita) Swatt Club
|
03:59:03
|
50
|
Valentin Ferron (Fra) Cofidis
|
03:59:03
|
51
|
Matteo Regnanti (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
03:59:03
|
52
|
Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team
|
03:59:03
|
53
|
Christopher Jensen (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|
03:59:03
|
54
|
Rémi Arsac (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Development Team
|
03:59:03
|
55
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
03:59:03
|
DNF
|
Igor Arrieta (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Luca Giaimi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Aaron Dockx (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jensen Plowright (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Noah Ramsay (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech Development Team
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Emilien Jacquelin (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Quinn Simmons (USA) Lidl-Trek
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Lidl-Trek
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Gabriele Scagliola (Ita) Lidl-Trek Future Racing
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Martin Svrček (Svk) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Gil Gelders (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alexander Kamp (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nicolya Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Vicente Rojas (Chi) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matteo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alex Diaz Alvarez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 89 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Samuel Fernandez Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Stefano Oldani (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 91 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Yael Joalland (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Edoardo Zamperini (Ita) Cofidis
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Luca Cretti (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Márton Dina (Hun) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lorenzo Nespoli (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matteo Ambrosini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Florian Samuel Kajamini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Roberto González (Pan) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andrea Piras (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tommaso Nencini (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alexandre Balmer (Swi) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 105 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Adrian Benito Gonzalez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Fabricio German Crozzolo (Arg) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Michael Belleri (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mattia Fracasso (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andrea Guerra (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|Row 112 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matteo Falchetti (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|Row 113 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Simone Leonardo Buongiorno (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|Row 114 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Pierluigi Garbi (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|Row 115 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 116 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Joe Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 119 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Piergiorgio Cozzani (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andrea de Totto (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|Row 121 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Simone Lucca (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ivan Troia (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Riccardo Biondani (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Francesco Tessari (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Marcin Włodarski (Pol) Gragnano Sporting Club
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Noah Andersen (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Max Bock (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|Row 128 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Anatol Friedl (Aut) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|Row 129 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sebastian Putz (Aut) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|Row 130 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nicholas Travella (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|Row 131 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Leonardo Vesco (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matteo Dognini (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|Row 133 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Stefano Leali (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|Row 134 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Davide Quadriglia (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|Row 135 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kasper Andersen (Den) Swatt Club
|Row 136 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Francesco Carollo (Ita) Swatt Club
|Row 137 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lorenzo Galimberti (Ita) Swatt Club
|Row 138 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Swatt Club
|Row 139 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lorenzo Ginestra (Ita) Swatt Club
|Row 140 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nicolo' Pettiti (Ita) Swatt Club
|Row 141 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Giacomo Ballabio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|Row 142 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Pirmin Benz (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|Row 143 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ignazio Cireddu (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|Row 144 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kilian Feurstein (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|Row 145 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tobias Nolde (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|Row 146 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Dominik Röber (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|Row 147 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|Row 148 - Cell 2
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A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.
Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.
Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.
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