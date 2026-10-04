Coppa Agostini: Paul Lapeira returns to winning ways taking a breakaway sprint victory

With a lunge for the line, Paul Lapeira returned to form to win a tense and tight sprint at the end of Sunday’s Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze.

Part of the day’s breakaway of six riders, the Decathlon-CMA CGM man followed an early sprint from Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla). For a moment it seemed as though the Swiss rider would hold on for the win, but Lapeira managed to come over the top to take a second victory of his season.

Newly crowned World Champion Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) snatched second place with Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Soudal-Quick-Step) in third.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

The group had formed after a combative opening to the race, where no break was able to establish itself. While a couple of riders were dropped, the moves from behind came too late to make a difference, and the six leaders crossed the line almost a minute before the rest of the field.

At 166.7km, the Coppa Agostini - Giro delle Brianze isn’t the longest of Italy’s autumn races, but with more than 3,000 m of climbing it certainly provided the peloton with a tough challenge through the northern Italian hills.

Heading north out of the start and finish town of Lissone, the race wound its way round four laps of a hilly circuit, each containing the Sirtori, Colle Brianza and Lissolo climbs, before returning south by a different route.

With the UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad doing much of the work, it took over 40km for a breakaway to form, with a group of five clawing their way off the front. However, a few kilometres later the pot was stirred, and seven riders emerged at the front, with McNulty joined by Lapeira (Decathlon-CMA CGM), Schmid, Raccagni Noviero =, Sam Maisonobe (Cofidis), Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) and Francesco Busatto (Alpecin-Premier Tech).

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though Busatto was dropped on the final ascent of the Colle Brianza, they took a lead of more than a minute on a chasing group of three over the top, with the peloton by then almost two minutes down, and only the last Lissolo ascent remained at 40km to go.

Behind them, attacks eventually began to pepper the front of the peloton, Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) clearly hoping to bridge to the front. Unfortunately for the British rider, he was followed by a host of riders with teammates among the leading group. However, with assistance from Carlos Canal (Movistar), the pair quickly made a dent in their deficit, as Adam Yates, Jhonatan Narváez (both UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Filippo Zana (Soudal-QuickStep) and Nicola Conca (XDS-Astana) sat on their wheels.

Then, as the race approached its closing kilometres, the group began working together, their numbers increased by the arrival of Filippo Agostinacchio (Biesse-Carrera-Premac) and Conca’s teammate Simone Velasco. Despite this newfound vigour, the deficit began to increase again, and with 20km remaining, it was back out to 1:20, only increasing as the finish neared.

At the front, the six leaders continued to work well together, and only in the final three kilometres did the finessing begin in earnest, with Raccagni Noviero missing a couple of turns before Fortunato launched two late, but unsuccessful attacks which Lapeira was forced to close.

Result

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Rider Time 1 Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 03:51:23 2 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 03:51:23 3 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 03:51:23 4 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Jayco-AlUla 03:51:23 5 Sam Maisonobe (Fra) Cofidis 03:51:23 6 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 03:51:23 7 Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana 03:52:17 8 Simone Velasco (Ita) XDS Astana 03:52:26 9 Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 03:52:26 10 Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep 03:52:26 11 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 03:52:26 12 Filippo Magli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 03:52:26 13 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco-AlUla 03:52:26 14 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team 03:52:26 15 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 03:52:26 16 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:52:26 17 Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 03:52:26 18 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 03:52:26 19 Marcel Camprubi (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 03:52:26 20 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 03:52:26 21 Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac 03:52:26 22 Guillermo Silva (Uru) XDS Astana 03:52:26 23 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 03:52:26 24 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 03:52:26 25 Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 03:52:26 26 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 03:52:26 27 Ben Granger (GBr) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 03:52:26 28 Gustave Blanc (Fra) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 03:52:26 29 Fausto Masnada (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 03:52:26 30 Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 03:52:26 31 Giacomo Villa (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac 03:52:26 32 Andréa Mifsud (Mlt) Polti-VisitMalta 03:52:26 33 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis 03:52:26 34 Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek 03:52:26 35 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 03:52:26 36 Alex Tolio (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 03:52:26 37 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 03:52:26 38 Toralf Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 03:52:26 39 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 03:52:26 40 Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana 03:52:26 41 Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:52:26 42 Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 03:52:26 43 Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Movistar Team 03:52:26 44 Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 03:52:26 45 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Jayco-AlUla 03:52:39 46 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:56:39 47 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 03:56:39 48 Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 03:57:25 49 Manuel Oioli (Ita) Swatt Club 03:59:03 50 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Cofidis 03:59:03 51 Matteo Regnanti (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 03:59:03 52 Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team 03:59:03 53 Christopher Jensen (Den) Jayco-AlUla 03:59:03 54 Rémi Arsac (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Development Team 03:59:03 55 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 03:59:03 DNF Igor Arrieta (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 55 - Cell 2 DNF Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 56 - Cell 2 DNF Luca Giaimi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 57 - Cell 2 DNF Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 58 - Cell 2 DNF Aaron Dockx (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 59 - Cell 2 DNF Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 60 - Cell 2 DNF Jensen Plowright (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 61 - Cell 2 DNF Noah Ramsay (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech Development Team Row 62 - Cell 2 DNF Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 63 - Cell 2 DNF Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 64 - Cell 2 DNF Emilien Jacquelin (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 65 - Cell 2 DNF Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 66 - Cell 2 DNF Quinn Simmons (USA) Lidl-Trek Row 67 - Cell 2 DNF Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Lidl-Trek Row 68 - Cell 2 DNF Gabriele Scagliola (Ita) Lidl-Trek Future Racing Row 69 - Cell 2 DNF Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek Row 70 - Cell 2 DNF Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Movistar Team Row 71 - Cell 2 DNF Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team Row 72 - Cell 2 DNF Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team Row 73 - Cell 2 DNF Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team Row 74 - Cell 2 DNF Martin Svrček (Svk) Soudal-QuickStep Row 75 - Cell 2 DNF Gil Gelders (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep Row 76 - Cell 2 DNF Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco-AlUla Row 77 - Cell 2 DNF Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla Row 78 - Cell 2 DNF Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla Row 79 - Cell 2 DNF Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 80 - Cell 2 DNF Alexander Kamp (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 81 - Cell 2 DNF Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 82 - Cell 2 DNF Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 83 - Cell 2 DNF Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana Row 84 - Cell 2 DNF Nicolya Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS Astana Row 85 - Cell 2 DNF Vicente Rojas (Chi) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber Row 86 - Cell 2 DNF Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber Row 87 - Cell 2 DNF Matteo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber Row 88 - Cell 2 DNF Alex Diaz Alvarez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 89 - Cell 2 DNF Samuel Fernandez Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 90 - Cell 2 DNF Stefano Oldani (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 91 - Cell 2 DNF Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 92 - Cell 2 DNF Yael Joalland (Fra) Cofidis Row 93 - Cell 2 DNF Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis Row 94 - Cell 2 DNF Edoardo Zamperini (Ita) Cofidis Row 95 - Cell 2 DNF Luca Cretti (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort Row 96 - Cell 2 DNF Márton Dina (Hun) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort Row 97 - Cell 2 DNF Alessandro Verre (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort Row 98 - Cell 2 DNF Lorenzo Nespoli (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort Row 99 - Cell 2 DNF Matteo Ambrosini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort Row 100 - Cell 2 DNF Florian Samuel Kajamini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort Row 101 - Cell 2 DNF Roberto González (Pan) Solution Tech Nippo Rali Row 102 - Cell 2 DNF Andrea Piras (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali Row 103 - Cell 2 DNF Tommaso Nencini (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali Row 104 - Cell 2 DNF Alexandre Balmer (Swi) Solution Tech Nippo Rali Row 105 - Cell 2 DNF Adrian Benito Gonzalez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta Row 106 - Cell 2 DNF Fabricio German Crozzolo (Arg) Polti-VisitMalta Row 107 - Cell 2 DNF Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta Row 108 - Cell 2 DNF Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta Row 109 - Cell 2 DNF Michael Belleri (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli Row 110 - Cell 2 DNF Mattia Fracasso (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli Row 111 - Cell 2 DNF Andrea Guerra (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli Row 112 - Cell 2 DNF Matteo Falchetti (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli Row 113 - Cell 2 DNF Simone Leonardo Buongiorno (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli Row 114 - Cell 2 DNF Pierluigi Garbi (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli Row 115 - Cell 2 DNF Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 116 - Cell 2 DNF Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 117 - Cell 2 DNF Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 118 - Cell 2 DNF Joe Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 119 - Cell 2 DNF Piergiorgio Cozzani (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club Row 120 - Cell 2 DNF Andrea de Totto (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club Row 121 - Cell 2 DNF Simone Lucca (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club Row 122 - Cell 2 DNF Ivan Troia (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club Row 123 - Cell 2 DNF Riccardo Biondani (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club Row 124 - Cell 2 DNF Francesco Tessari (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club Row 125 - Cell 2 DNF Marcin Włodarski (Pol) Gragnano Sporting Club Row 126 - Cell 2 DNF Noah Andersen (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies Row 127 - Cell 2 DNF Max Bock (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies Row 128 - Cell 2 DNF Anatol Friedl (Aut) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies Row 129 - Cell 2 DNF Sebastian Putz (Aut) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies Row 130 - Cell 2 DNF Nicholas Travella (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac Row 131 - Cell 2 DNF Leonardo Vesco (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac Row 132 - Cell 2 DNF Matteo Dognini (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac Row 133 - Cell 2 DNF Stefano Leali (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac Row 134 - Cell 2 DNF Davide Quadriglia (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac Row 135 - Cell 2 DNF Kasper Andersen (Den) Swatt Club Row 136 - Cell 2 DNF Francesco Carollo (Ita) Swatt Club Row 137 - Cell 2 DNF Lorenzo Galimberti (Ita) Swatt Club Row 138 - Cell 2 DNF Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Swatt Club Row 139 - Cell 2 DNF Lorenzo Ginestra (Ita) Swatt Club Row 140 - Cell 2 DNF Nicolo' Pettiti (Ita) Swatt Club Row 141 - Cell 2 DNF Giacomo Ballabio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Row 142 - Cell 2 DNF Pirmin Benz (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Row 143 - Cell 2 DNF Ignazio Cireddu (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Row 144 - Cell 2 DNF Kilian Feurstein (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Row 145 - Cell 2 DNF Tobias Nolde (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Row 146 - Cell 2 DNF Dominik Röber (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Row 147 - Cell 2 DNF Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Row 148 - Cell 2

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of both the UCI Road and Gravel World Championships, alongside the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.