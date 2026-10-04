Coppa Agostini: Paul Lapeira returns to winning ways taking a breakaway sprint victory

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World Champion Brandon McNulty is second and Andrea Raccagni Noviero takes third in Lissone

Paul Lapeira (Decathlon CMA CGM) wins the 2026 Coppa Agostoni - Giro Delle Brianze in Lissone, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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With a lunge for the line, Paul Lapeira returned to form to win a tense and tight sprint at the end of Sunday’s Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze.

Part of the day’s breakaway of six riders, the Decathlon-CMA CGM man followed an early sprint from Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla). For a moment it seemed as though the Swiss rider would hold on for the win, but Lapeira managed to come over the top to take a second victory of his season.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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