Giro dell'Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite: Alessia Vigilia takes surprise breakaway win

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Alessia Vigilia (Uno-X Mobility) celebrates winning the 2026 Giro dell&#039;Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite 2026 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alessia Vigilia sprung a surprise at the Giro dell’Emilia Donne on Saturday, the UNO-X Mobility rider taking a solo victory after attacking the peloton early in the race.

The victory was only the third of the 27-year-old’s career, and the first in three years. It’s certainly the most prestigious, her previous successes coming in .2, fourth tier events.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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