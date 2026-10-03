Giro dell'Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite: Alessia Vigilia takes surprise breakaway win
Alessia Vigilia sprung a surprise at the Giro dell’Emilia Donne on Saturday, the UNO-X Mobility rider taking a solo victory after attacking the peloton early in the race.
The victory was only the third of the 27-year-old’s career, and the first in three years. It’s certainly the most prestigious, her previous successes coming in .2, fourth tier events.
For its 13th edition, this second tier ProSeries one say race tackled 111.3km, starting in Ferrara and finishing in Bologna, on the famous San Luca climb, after crossing the finish line at the top of the climb with only the final 10km to go.
Other than the final, the course was largely flat, a short climb to Botteghino coming with 80km the day’s first obstacle, and the peloton stayed together for the opening kilometres.
More to follow...
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A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.
Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.
Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.
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