Giro dell'Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite: Alessia Vigilia takes surprise breakaway win

Alessia Vigilia sprung a surprise at the Giro dell’Emilia Donne on Saturday, the UNO-X Mobility rider taking a solo victory after attacking the peloton early in the race.

The victory was only the third of the 27-year-old’s career, and the first in three years. It’s certainly the most prestigious, her previous successes coming in .2, fourth tier events.

For its 13th edition, this second tier ProSeries one say race tackled 111.3km, starting in Ferrara and finishing in Bologna, on the famous San Luca climb, after crossing the finish line at the top of the climb with only the final 10km to go.

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Other than the final, the course was largely flat, a short climb to Botteghino coming with 80km the day’s first obstacle, and the peloton stayed together for the opening kilometres.

More to follow...

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