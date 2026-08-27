Kreiz Breizh Féminin: Loes Adegeest victorious on 'a brutal course' out sprinting the late breakaway to take a first win of 2026

Loes Adegeest (Lidl-Trek) claimed an emphatic victory in the UCI 1.1 Kreiz Breizh Elites Féminin in a highly tactical finale in Callac. The Dutch rider out-sprinted Sarah Van Dam (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Mavi Garcia (UAE Team l'IMAD) from a four-rider breakaway.



World Champion Magdeleine Vallieres (EF Education-Oatly) was fourth.



A breakaway of eight riders escaped in the first hour of racing, with Idoia Eraso (Laboral Kutxa - Fundación Euskadi), Maéva Plagniol (Tenvels Le Dévoluy), Lilou Jauvin (Mayenne Monbana My Pie), Léonie Mahieu (Lanester Women Morbihan), Martha Stokkeland (Torelli), Sophie von Berswordt (VolkerWessels Cycling Team), Laury Milette (Team Abadie Magnan), and Giorgia Vettorello (Tenvels Le Dévoluy) in the move.



However, the escapees struggled to gain more than one minute on the peloton over the constantly undulating terrain. Not long after the move was established, half of the riders lost contact with Plagniol, Jauvin, Mahieu and Stokkeland dropped with 89km to go.



The remaining four held a small advantage on the peloton until Eraso attacked with 49km to go, eventually distancing Von Berswordt, Milette and Vettorello, but she too was caught with 37km to go as the race entered the six finishing circuits.



Garcia began the aggression with 33km to go, and was briefly joined by Léa Stern (Ma Petite Entreprise) but after the Swiss rider lost contact, two riders bridged across: Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Lidl - Trek) and Caroline Andersson (Liv AlUla Jayco).



Again, the gaps remained small between the leaders and an ever-shrinking chase, and with 12km to go, a dozen riders came together at the head of the race.



The ever-aggressive Garcia launched an attack at the bell lap, joined by Adegeest, Vallieres and Van Dam, but had used up most of her arsenal and could not match the Dutch rider's speed.

Agegeest has been active and aggressive throughout a series of one day races this month.

"It's a brutal course," Adegeest said. "This race has been a goal for me since I saw it on my calendar. So I was really happy that the good feeling returned this week."

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 3:37:57 2 Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) UAE Team ADQ Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Sarah Van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:00:39 6 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ 0:00:55 7 Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Noemi Rüegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly Row 9 - Cell 2