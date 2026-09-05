Finistere Ladies Classic: Sarah Van Dam takes the win after a photo finish

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LIly Williams takes a close second with Eva van Agt third

Sarah Van Dam (Visma | Lease a Bike) during the 2026 Tour de Suisse Women (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Van Dam (Visma-Lease a Bike) surged from a five-rider breakaway to edge Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) in a photo–finish victory at the Finistère Ladies Classic.

Eva Van Agt (FDJ United-SUEZ) grabbed the final spot on the podium ahead of Maeva Squiban (UAE Team L'IMAD) and Kiara Lylyk (Mayenne-Mobana-Mypie).

With 40km to go, Van Agt, Van Dam and Squiban were the first movers for a decisive break and soon joined by Williams and Lylyk.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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