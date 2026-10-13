It 'became a nightmare in a split second' – Geerike Schreurs recounts crash that left her in a helicopter on way to hospital rather than chasing the Gravel World Championships title

News
By
Published

'It is crazy how fast things can change' says injured Schreurs in a social media post

Geerike Schreurs (Netherlands) with no 16 on her back sitting among the leading group early in the Nannup UCI Gravel World Championship
Geerike Schreurs (Netherlands) with no 16 on her back sitting among the leading chase group early in the Nannup UCI Gravel World Championship (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

On Friday Geerike Schreurs (Netherlands) could be seen out on a course reconnaissance of the final loop of the UCI Gravel World Championships, quick with a smile as she passed on the crucial Folly climb and looking every bit relaxed and ready for the challenge that lay ahead on Saturday.

The Dutch rider and her Specialized Off-road team had put a big target on the event, coming out early and with plenty of support to make sure they made the most of this opportunity for a gravel rider to clinch the rainbow jersey. Their roster was thick with favourites and Schreurs was certainly prominent among them.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
CATEGORIES
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.