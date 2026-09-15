'Collarbone strong, head strong' - Tadej Pogačar rides indoors for the first time since Vuelta a España crash

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World Champion posts Instagram reel, writing 'Not quite how we planned to spend September' after partner Urška Žigart also injured

A close up of Pogacar raising an arm before his last Vuelta stage
Tadej Pogačar before he abandoned the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar posted an encouraging Instagram reel showing he was back on his home trainer 17 days after his devastating crash that took him out of the Vuelta a España on stage 8 while leading the race by almost four minutes.

The reigning World Champion ended his season after suffering a stable fracture in his neck, a broken collarbone and a concussion in the high-speed wreck. He had to wait two days to undergo surgery on his clavicle because of the concussion, but underwent a successful procedure on August 31.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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