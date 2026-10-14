'I was deliberately pushed into the barriers' – Guarischi relegated from Eneco Tour sprint after complaints from Kool

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Nicole Steigenga jumps up to third on stage 1 as Italian drops from third to 85th

Charlotte Kool gesticulates toward Barbara Guarischi
Charlotte Kool complained about Guarischi's actions in the sprint during stage 1 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) has been relegated for her sprint on stage 1 of the Eneco Tour, after her actions left Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech), the rider she hampered in the final 150 metres, furious at the finish line on Wednesday.

Kool was the favourite for the flat stage in Ede, and was well placed on the wheel of the Italian rider coming out of the final corner. As Guarischi launched her sprint in the middle of the road, Kool began to launch on her left, only for the Italian rider to close her to the barrier, causing the Dutch rider to take evasive action and restart her sprint on the other side.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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