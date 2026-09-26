Young Swiss star Anja Grossmann now has a pair of bronze medals from her two appearances in women's junior road races at the UCI Road World Championships. She was "happy, and also disappointed" at her performances in Montreal, coming away with fourth in the time trial and then crossing the line third in a sprint from a five-rider group in the road race late Friday afternoon.

Grossmann turns 19 next year and can soon put away any distaste of "hectic" junior racing as she moves to bigger objectives, namely a two-year road contract to race for FDJ United-Suez and also compete in cyclo-cross with their new Specialized TMRW UCI-registered squad.

Even during her post-race press conference on Friday, Grossmann was already thinking about her future teammates, Demi Vollering (Netherlands) and Kate Courtney (USA), both racing for their respective countries on Saturday in the elite women's road race at Montreal Worlds.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

"I'm split in two because I'm Swiss," she said about rooting for compatriot Marlen Reusser, who won a second time trial title last Sunday, or pulling for FDJ trade team riders.

"I will cheer for the Swiss for sure because I know how strong they are and how nice they are. I will also cheer for Demi and for everyone from FDJ because Demi is my biggest idol. And also Kate Courtney is one of my biggest idols. It's a dream come true to ride next year for them."

In the last two years, Grossmann proved her road versatility by sweeping national titles in the time trial and road race. She also finished on the podium at two stages of Valromey Tour Féminin U19 and fourth at the junior In Flanders Fields [previously Gent-Wevelgem].

"FDJ, it's the best team for me to choose because they really also support me now, and they just give me the space to develop my best self, and they don't put any pressure on me," she said. "They also support that I love three disciplines, and that's pretty nice for me. I think that's the best thing that could happen to me, and I'm pretty grateful for that opportunity."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition to excelling on the road, Grossmann competes in cyclo-cross and mountain biking. She's a junior World Champion on the mountain bike, also winning the European Championships in both 2025 and 2026. The cyclo-cross season is just around the corner, where the former European junior champion can build her talents with a small but mighty squad, the new Specialized TMRW squad.

The CX team will also feature three-time CX World Champion Célia Gery, fellow French rider Jade Wiel and now Fem van Empel, who recently confirmed a restart to her cycling with the FDJ programme after 10 months away from cycling.

"With Fem, as with Anja Grossmann and Kate Courtney, we are also reinforcing our ambition to build a truly multi-disciplinary project, capable of welcoming great champions with their own backgrounds, personalities and ambitions," FDJ General Manager Stephen Delcourt said in a recent statement.

While Grossmann came short of a gold medal a second time at these championships, she said she learned a great deal about perseverance, and sounded much more mature than her 18 years.

"Junior racing is always a little bit more hectic and a little bit more without a clear tactic. I thought [the breakaway of] three was really strong. But maybe we should have worked a little bit more together," she said about getting away on the final two laps with a decisive front trio, who were later caught by two other riders with 2km to go.

"I wanted to work together, but it was not my decision; I cannot change other girls' minds. It is how it is. I think I learned from last year to don't get so nervous when other girls don't want to work together because I think my four laps or three laps today [Friday], the first ones, were pretty good.

"It's again a third place, but yeah, I learned [a lot], and I also will [try] to enjoy this one. Also after a week, I try to analyse that with my coach and try to get better and stronger, because you can always learn something from every race."

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of both the UCI Road and Gravel World Championships, alongside the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.