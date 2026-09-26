Emerging Swiss star Anja Grossmann split between cheering for home squad and 'biggest idol' Demi Vollering in elite women's road race at Montreal Worlds

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'It's the best team for me' says two-time junior bronze medallist at World Championships on development in multiple disciplines with FDJ United-Suez for next two seasons

Anja Grossmann (Switzerland) hoists her prize and clutches bronze medal from the women junior road race at 2026 UCI Road World Championships
Anja Grossmann (Switzerland) hoists her prize and clutches bronze medal from the women junior road race at 2026 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Young Swiss star Anja Grossmann now has a pair of bronze medals from her two appearances in women's junior road races at the UCI Road World Championships. She was "happy, and also disappointed" at her performances in Montreal, coming away with fourth in the time trial and then crossing the line third in a sprint from a five-rider group in the road race late Friday afternoon.

Grossmann turns 19 next year and can soon put away any distaste of "hectic" junior racing as she moves to bigger objectives, namely a two-year road contract to race for FDJ United-Suez and also compete in cyclo-cross with their new Specialized TMRW UCI-registered squad.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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