A new twist for 30th year of Tour de Langkawi with trio of summit finishes that will have sprinters fighting to 'just survive'

A win is never all there is at stake in any race, but somehow at Le Tour de Langkawi it's a fact that doesn't quietly tap away in the background but leaps into the spotlight with a deafening roar.

For a start, the long-running Malaysian event offers a rare chance to launch a career, while for others it is a last chance to save it for those riders yet to secure a contract for 2027. Then there are the crucial points at stake in the never-ending relegation battle, and its current position near the end of the season also often makes it a farewell tour for riders who have decided, or had decided for them, that it is time to step away from the sport.

Altogether, it delivers the ingredients for a heady and emotion-filled, no-holds-barred battle with the backdrop of an exotic location plus a hot and humid climate which will have the riders raising a sweat even just walking to sign in at the start of each of the eight stages from September 27 to October 4.

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The race, which pulls together teams from the WorldTour, ProTour, Continental ranks and national teams for a race in a region which prizes its high-level UCI race opportunities, given they are limited, will also be throwing some new elements into the mix for its 30th edition this year.

Usually the sprinters are in focus for much of the event, with a decisive climbing day in the mix that is often decisive in the General Classification battle, but this year there are three summit finishes to add fire to the overall fight, with organisers pointing to the race as among the toughest editions ever.

It's a welcome move for the riders who enjoy the uphill, but the sprinters and others who may not be pure climbers but perhaps thought they may be able to hang in there for one day and have a shot at the GC.

"Yeah, the organisers have done a good job of removing any hope for riders like myself of having any chance at the GC with how hard they've made it this year," quipped Aaron Gate (XDS-Astana), the winner of the final stage of last year's race.

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Sprinter Fernando Gaviria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)was even more succinct when asked what he thought about the trio of climbing days: "For me it's just survive."

These will be days when the fast men become allies in the autobus, looking to beat the time limit rather than enemies, getting through so they can battle once again. Those among the key sprint contenders include last year's three-time winner Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) – although we are yet to see if there may be any impact in stage from a training crash on Saturday that saw him quickly subbed out of the pre-race media conference line-up as his teammate Gate was subbed in.

The potential sprint competition includes the five-time Giro d'Italia and two-time Tour de France stage winner Gaviria along with Modern Adventure's Riley Pickrell, though the Canadian rider is unfortunately one teammate down even before the race has even begun. Leo Hayter posted on social media that while he made the journey to Malaysia, he then discovered that he had pericarditis, so he has had to end his season.

There is only one flat stage for the sprinters – from Shah Alam to Kampar – before the climbing begins, with the introduction of the new ascent of Gunung Jerai as a shorter but steep finale for stage 2. Stage 3 then delivers an early category 2 challenge, which could well be a break launching point, though it flattens to give the fast-finishers another potential chance in Kuala Kangsar.

But the next two stages, with their long and challenging ascents to the finish line, are unquestionably all about the climbers. These include new revelation speed-skater turned cyclist Jasch Lennart (Tudor), Jan Castellon (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Nicolas Breuillard (Total Energies), Harold Martín López (XDS-Astana) and Jonathan Caicedo (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu), who won the 2.Pro ranked Tour of Magnificent Qinghai in July.

When the Ecuadorian champion, who in 2020 won a Giro stage on top of Mount Etna, was asked if he considered himself the favourite, Caicedo said, "My goal is a top ten finish in the race. I was training very hard in Ecuador; I think I'm good for the race, I'm ready for this."

Stage 4 heads into the Cameron Highlands – where overall race winner Simon Carr claimed victory in 2023 – with the road steadily ascending for more than 40km to the line. Then there is a second stage in a row that is finishing with a Hors-category climb, as the race on stage finishes in the Genting Highlands, which is an ascent that crowned Max Poole as the winner in 2024.

From there, stage 6 from Pandan Indah to Rembau offers some early category 3 challenges but flattens out after the first 20km, while stage 7 from the vibrant historical location of Melaka to Batu Pahat has nothing in the way of obstacles for the sprinters but the final stage to Putrajaya delivers a category 3 climb 50km from the line which could prove a launching point for an attack as the very last chance at a tour filled with riders looking for them unfolds.