A new twist for 30th year of Tour de Langkawi with trio of summit finishes that will have sprinters fighting to 'just survive'

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The Malaysian eight-stage race which has history as a sprinters showdown delivers a new climb on stage 2 and back-to-back HC summit finishes for stages 4 and 5

Tour de Langkawi 2026 pre-race press conference with (L-R) Lennart Jasch (Tudor), Aaron Gate (XDS Astana), Fernando Gaviria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Geoffrey Bouchard (Total Energies), Aiman Rosli (Terengganu) and Muhammad Izzat Hilmi (Malaysia Pro Cycling)
Tour de Langkawi 2026 pre-race press conference with (L-R) Lennart Jasch (Tudor), Aaron Gate (XDS-Astana), Fernando Gaviria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Geoffrey Bouchard (Total Energies), Aiman Rosli (Terengganu) and Muhammad Izzat Hilmi (Malaysia Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tour de Langkawi 2026)

A win is never all there is at stake in any race, but somehow at Le Tour de Langkawi it's a fact that doesn't quietly tap away in the background but leaps into the spotlight with a deafening roar.

For a start, the long-running Malaysian event offers a rare chance to launch a career, while for others it is a last chance to save it for those riders yet to secure a contract for 2027. Then there are the crucial points at stake in the never-ending relegation battle, and its current position near the end of the season also often makes it a farewell tour for riders who have decided, or had decided for them, that it is time to step away from the sport.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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