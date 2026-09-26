2027 combined UCI World Championships to include 20 disciplines, including Gravel, with demanding road circuit in Sallanches

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Haute Savoie to host 'Cycling Games' with 15,000 athletes

Map and profile of the 2027 UCI Road World Championships circuit
Map and profile of the 2027 UCI Road World Championships circuit (Image credit: Haute Savoie 2027)

As the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada prepare to reach their crescendo with the elite women's and men's road races, the organisers of the next Worlds presented a hugely ambitious project for a combined championships bigger than any in history.

Bringing together all of the UCI's disciplines except for cyclo-cross and snow bike, the Haute Savoie combined UCI World Championships will include 20 disciplines from BMX to Trials - bringing in the Gravel World Championships for the first time - and gather some 15,000 athletes from 207 nations to compete for 288 titles.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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