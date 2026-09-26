Racing defensively not an option for bullish Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert in World Championships road race, but it's up to Seixas and France 'to make it a long and tough race'

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Time trial champion and 2022 rainbow jersey winner looks to make history by doing the double on Sunday in Montreal

Race winner Remco Evenepoel and Wout Van Aert on second place react after the 65th De Brabantse Pijl 2026
Race winner Remco Evenepoel and Wout Van Aert on second place react after the 65th De Brabantse Pijl 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Racing defensively in the elite men's road race would be unforgivable in the eyes of Remco Evenepoel, who lines up as part of Belgium's two-pronged approach alongside Wout van Aert, both aiming for the rainbow jersey at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal on Sunday.

"What mistake will I find hard to forgive myself for if I didn't become world champion on Sunday? That I raced defensively," Remco Evenepoel told Sporza in a press conference held at their national team's residence at the Hôtel Mortagne on Friday evening.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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