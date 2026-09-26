Team masseur to start World Championships men's road race as Slovakia's only rider after desperate situation

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Injuries and racing commitments forces support staff member to save the day, preventing potential loss of UCI points and protecting prospects of young talents

Richard Riska and Team Slovakia crosses the finish line during the the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026, Men Under 23 Road Race a 174.2km one day race Montreal to Montreal from on September 25, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Slovakia have enjoyed a successful Worlds up to this point, winning the U23 women's road race and finishing eighth in the men's U23 road race with Richard Riska [pictured] (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside the superstars Remco Evenepoel, Mathieu van der Poel and Isaac del Toro on the start line of the World Championships men's elite road race on Sunday will be a surprising entry: Vladimír Kováčik, a masseur for the Slovakian national team.

It's been a decade since Slovakian superstar Peter Sagan won the second of his three world titles in a row, and while still not one of the major cycling nations, the situation hasn't turned that bleak since the all-time great's retirement. Slovakia has more than enough talent to be able to field a strong team between the likes of Lukáš Kubiš (Unibet Rose Rockets), Martin Svrček (Soudal Quick-Step) and Matthias Schwarzbacher (EF Education-EasyPost), but a series of events led them to this being the only solution.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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